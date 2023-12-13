Taxi Boss codes for December 2023

13th December 2023: We checked for new Taxi Boss codes.

Taxi Boss is a Roblox management and driving game where you’ll start out as a newcomer taxi driver and work your way up the ranks by driving passengers around the city… and racing against other taxi drivers. In the process, you’ll upgrade your car and collect new ones, allowing you to take on better-paying passengers and drive faster.

It can be tricky to start out as a new taxi driver, but you can use Roblox codes to get some sweet, sweet cash that will help you grow your business early on in your playthrough. These codes are normally announced by the developers on socials and on the game’s Roblox page after Taxi Boss reaches player milestones or receives updates. But we’ve done the hard work and compiled this list of all the latest Taxi Boss codes to let you get back to driving passengers and racing as soon as possible.

All working Taxi Boss codes

START : Cash

: Cash LETSGO : Cash

: Cash XMAS : Cash

: Cash HIGHWAY : Cash

: Cash matrix : Cash

: Cash test: Cash

All expired Taxi Boss codes

ONEYEAR

OFFICE

COMPANY

update

hundred

time

race

thanks

code

like

money

taxi

boss

How do I redeem codes in Taxi Boss?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Taxi Boss? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Taxi Boss in Roblox. If you haven’t already, view the game’s tutorial. Hit “Play” (and select your starter car if you haven’t already). Click the shopping cart icon near the bottom left corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Taxi Boss Group Enter your code into the field in the top right corner of the menu that pops up and then press “Enter.”

