Re: XL codes for July 2024
How to redeem Re: XL codes in Roblox.
Re: XL is an anime-inspired Roblox fighting game where you’ll aim to become the strongest hero around. In this game, you’ll roll for rare races and classes, fight foes hidden throughout the city, and meet characters inspired by popular animes like One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, and Naruto.
While you’ll level up fairly quickly right away, coming across other resources like Gold and Hearts can be tricky. Luckily, you can use Re: XL codes to stock up on some pretty varied freebies ranging from random character attributes to temporary Mastery boosts.
The game’s developers usually share these codes in their Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Re: XL code right here so you can get back to fighting.
All working Re: XL codes
- GROUP: 10,000 Gold (must be in the developer’s Roblox group to redeem)
- XLUPDATE: Random Specialization
- 3KPLAYERS: Random Heart
- 10KLIKES: 2x Mastery boost (15 minutes), 10,000 Gold
- Sub2XenoTy: 7,500 Gold
All expired Re: XL codes
- FREECODE1
- XLRELEASE
- IFOLLOWEGOS
- IFOLLOWDESTROY
How do I redeem codes in Re: XL?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Re: XL? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Re: XL in Roblox.
- Click the Settings button on the left side of your screen.
- Type your code into the field on the right side of the menu that pops up and hit enter.
