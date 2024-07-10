Re: XL codes for July 2024

Re: XL is an anime-inspired Roblox fighting game where you’ll aim to become the strongest hero around. In this game, you’ll roll for rare races and classes, fight foes hidden throughout the city, and meet characters inspired by popular animes like One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, and Naruto.

While you’ll level up fairly quickly right away, coming across other resources like Gold and Hearts can be tricky. Luckily, you can use Re: XL codes to stock up on some pretty varied freebies ranging from random character attributes to temporary Mastery boosts.

The game’s developers usually share these codes in their Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Re: XL code right here so you can get back to fighting.

All working Re: XL codes

GROUP : 10,000 Gold (must be in the developer’s Roblox group to redeem)

: 10,000 Gold (must be in the developer’s Roblox group to redeem) XLUPDATE : Random Specialization

: Random Specialization 3KPLAYERS : Random Heart

: Random Heart 10KLIKES : 2x Mastery boost (15 minutes), 10,000 Gold

: 2x Mastery boost (15 minutes), 10,000 Gold Sub2XenoTy: 7,500 Gold

All expired Re: XL codes

FREECODE1

XLRELEASE

IFOLLOWEGOS

IFOLLOWDESTROY

How do I redeem codes in Re: XL?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Re: XL? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Re: XL in Roblox. Click the Settings button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Re: XL/VG247 Type your code into the field on the right side of the menu that pops up and hit enter. Image credit: Re: XL/VG247

