Anime Odyssey Simulator codes for June 2024

Anime Odyssey Simulator is an anime-inspired Roblox game where you’ll collect tiny anime heroes, command them to fight foes for you, and fight global bosses with your fellow players.

It can be difficult to get your stats and coins high enough to earn new heroes early on in the game. If you’re in a hurry to max out your earnings, you can input Anime Odyssey Simulator codes to stock up on free Potions that’ll boost your XP, Luck, Damage, and occasionally Coins.

Developer Anime X Simulator typically shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gathered every Anime Odyssey Simulator code (both current and expired) right here to save you some valuable fighting time.

All working Anime Odyssey Simulator codes

release : 1 XP Potion, 1 Coins Potion, 1 Lucky Potion

: 1 XP Potion, 1 Coins Potion, 1 Lucky Potion SORRYFORSHUTDOWN : 1 XP Potion, 1 Lucky Potion

: 1 XP Potion, 1 Lucky Potion SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 : 1 XP Potion, 1 Lucky Potion

: 1 XP Potion, 1 Lucky Potion SHINYBUFF : 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion

: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion QUESTS : 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion

: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion SHREDDER : 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion

: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion 1KLIKES : 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion

: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion 20KFAVORITES : 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion

: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion DEFENSE : 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion

: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion SORRYFORDELAY : 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion

: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion 60KFAVORITES : 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion

: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion 2KLIKES : 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion

: 1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion jeke : 1 Lucky Potion

: 1 Lucky Potion default : 1 Lucky Potion

: 1 Lucky Potion playzin : 1 Damage Potion

: 1 Damage Potion hiro : 1 Coins Potion

: 1 Coins Potion aya : 1 Damage Potion

: 1 Damage Potion urubuzin : 1 Coins Potion

: 1 Coins Potion mechablox: 1 Lucky Potion

All expired Anime Odyssey Simulator codes

Anime Odyssey Simulator doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this list!

How do I redeem codes in Anime Odyssey Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Odyssey Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Odyssey Simulator in Roblox. Click the shop button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Anime X Simulator Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the shop menu. Image credit: VG247/Anime X Simulator Type your code into the field at the bottom of the menu and hit “CLAIM.”

