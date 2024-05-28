Anime Realms Simulator codes for May 2024

Anime Realms Simulator is an anime-inspired Roblox game where you’ll fight progressively harder enemies to earn Yen, spend your hard-earned Yen on rolling for Champions from popular anime series, and complete quests while exploring the world.

While gathering Yen for new Champions, it’s worth upgrading your character’s stats in the game’s skill tree. These upgrades can cost a lot of Gems, though, and that’s where Anime Realms Simulator codes come in.

Posted by developer Voxer in the game’s Discord server, these codes will get you some free Gems that just might fund your next upgrade. Here are all the current and expired Anime Realms Simulator codes so you can get right back to fighting!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Anime Realms Simulator codes

Release : 400 Gems

: 400 Gems DobbiyBlox : 850 Gems

: 850 Gems sub2marablox : 300 Gems

: 300 Gems sub2dharzion : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems 100kvisits : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems sub2daemontvz : 100 Gems

: 100 Gems 2.5klikes : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems karmaiscrazy : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems zezindeveffects2024: 500 Gems

All expired Anime Realms Simulator codes

iloveyouguys

sorryforshutdowns3

sorryforshutdowns850

sorryshutdown!1

sorryshutdown?4

How do I redeem codes in Anime Realms Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Realms Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Realms Simulator in Roblox. Click the blue Twitter icon button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Voxer - Anime Realms Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit “Redeem!” Image credit: VG247/Voxer - Anime Realms

Done playing Anime Realms Simulator and want another anime-inspired game to play? Use our codes guides to get a head start in similar games like Project Mugetsu, Anime Last Stand, Anime Dungeon Fighters, Anime Roulette, and Anime Fantasy.