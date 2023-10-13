Dragon Soul codes for October 2023

13th October 2023: We checked for new Dragon Soul codes.

Dragon Soul is a Roblox game inspired by the iconic anime series Dragon Ball Z. The action RPG lets players take control of their very own martial arts superhero like Goku, as they progress through the game's story, fight enemies and bosses, and learn new special abilities to make their character as powerful as possible.

If you've come across a fearsome foe you just can't beat, and need a hand leveling up, you can always redeem a couple of Dragon Soul codes to help you out. Codes offer freebies like EXP boosts as well as the in-game Zeni currency, which is crucial for developing your character. Zeni is so important as it's used to purchase new Forms to power up your character, including the iconic Super Saiyan transformation.

Working Dragon Soul codes

125klikes : Mastery boost for one hour

: Mastery boost for one hour RADRIBBON : Zeni 2k

: Zeni 2k 100KLIKES : EXP and Zeni boosts for 15 minutes

: EXP and Zeni boosts for 15 minutes dragonsoul: EXP boost for 30 minutes

Expired Dragon Soul codes

XPGRIND

20klikes

8KLIKES

How to redeem Dragon Soul codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Dragon Soul? Here's a step-by-step guide for redeeming codes in the Dragon Ball Z-inspired game:

Launch Dragon Soul in Roblox and then select 'Play' on the main menu. Once you drop in-game press the 'M' key to bring up the in-game menu. Image credit: VG247/NovaІy Select the 'Codes' button at the bottom of the menu that pops up. Type a code into the textbox in the 'Codes' menu and then press the 'Claim' button. Image credit: VG247/NovaІy

If the code you entered is active, a notification will appear at the bottom of the codes menu saying 'Successfully claimed'. The notification will let you know what goodies you've received, and above the codes menu another message will also appear, going into more detail about what the code contains. If you get an error message instead that says 'Code does not exist or expired', then that means the code is no longer working.

That's it for our list of Dragon Soul codes!