Encounters codes for June 2023

8th June 2023: We checked for new Encounters codes.

Encounters is a Roblox game that draws inspiration from one of the most popular fighting games around, Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Like with the Switch game, battles in Encounters are fast paced - with players using their character's special moves to knock their opponent off a stage and win a match.

There's a huge range of fighters to choose from and each have their own distinct move sets. Fighters are based on characters from popular animes like Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer, as well as other franchises like Spider-Man and Godzilla. To purchase new fighters, you'll need plenty of Crystals, which is where our list of Encounters codes will help. These promo codes offer free Crystals which will help you buy new fighters.

Working Encounters codes

275KLIKES - 100 Crystals

- 100 Crystals 250klikes - 40 Crystals

- 40 Crystals babioyunda - 100 Crystals

- 100 Crystals Wilco - 100 Crystals

Expired Encounters codes

150KLIKES

100KLIKES

75KLIKES

How to redeem Encounters codes

Here's how to redeem codes in Encounters:

Launch Encounters in Roblox. Click the Redeem button with the Twitter Tick icon. A menu will appear with a Codes section and a textbox at the top. Enter in a code and then press the Verify button.

If you entered in a valid code a notification will appear on screen letting you know it has been redeemed successfully. If you get an error message, then double check you entered in the code correctly. If you did then unfortunately that means the code is no longer working. Codes for Encounters, like other Roblox games, are time sensitive so make sure you redeem any codes you're interested in quickly.

