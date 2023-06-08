If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Encounters codes for June 2023

Super Smash Blox.

Artwork for Roblox game Encounters showing different characters standing on a cliff edge.
Roblox, Encounters by Voldex
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on
8th June 2023: We checked for new Encounters codes.

Encounters is a Roblox game that draws inspiration from one of the most popular fighting games around, Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Like with the Switch game, battles in Encounters are fast paced - with players using their character's special moves to knock their opponent off a stage and win a match.

There's a huge range of fighters to choose from and each have their own distinct move sets. Fighters are based on characters from popular animes like Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer, as well as other franchises like Spider-Man and Godzilla. To purchase new fighters, you'll need plenty of Crystals, which is where our list of Encounters codes will help. These promo codes offer free Crystals which will help you buy new fighters.

Watch on YouTube

Working Encounters codes

  • 275KLIKES - 100 Crystals
  • 250klikes - 40 Crystals
  • babioyunda - 100 Crystals
  • Wilco - 100 Crystals

Expired Encounters codes

  • 150KLIKES
  • 100KLIKES
  • 75KLIKES

How to redeem Encounters codes

Here's how to redeem codes in Encounters:

  1. Launch Encounters in Roblox.
  2. Click the Redeem button with the Twitter Tick icon.
    3. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to redeem a code in Roblox game Encounters.
  3. A menu will appear with a Codes section and a textbox at the top.
  4. Enter in a code and then press the Verify button.

If you entered in a valid code a notification will appear on screen letting you know it has been redeemed successfully. If you get an error message, then double check you entered in the code correctly. If you did then unfortunately that means the code is no longer working. Codes for Encounters, like other Roblox games, are time sensitive so make sure you redeem any codes you're interested in quickly.

Need help with other Roblox games? Check out our lists of Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes, All Star Tower Defense codes, One Shot codes, Anime Tales codes and Rage of Demon King codes.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch