Money Race codes for August 2023

7th August 2023: We added new Money Race codes.

Money Race is a popular Roblox game that should appeal to fans of experiences like Yeet a Friend and Race Clicker. Like those experiences, the name of the game is travelling as far as possible - but the way you do that in Money Race is very different. Instead of hurling a friend as far as you can, or speeding through gates, in Money Race you need to collect as much money as possible, which you roll into a giant ball à la Katamari Damacy.

This huge ball of cash is then rolled along a never-ending stream of lava, creating a platform you can safely run down. The more money you collect, the further along the lava you can go. It's not exactly realistic, but it is addictive! If you need a hand grabbing more money, make sure you redeem a couple of Money Race codes to help you out. Codes can be used to get free Studs, which is the in-game currency needed to purchase useful items like Pets which offer big stat boosts.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Money Race codes

Currently, there is only one working code for Money Race:

ILuvMoney - 250,000 Studs (NEW!)

Expired Money Race codes

There are no expired codes for Money Race at the moment.

How to redeem Money Race codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Money Race? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Money Race in Roblox. Click the 'Codes' button on the left of your screen. Image credit: Roblox/Funnest Games Around! This will open up a 'Codes' menu with a textbox that says 'Type Code Here'. Image credit: Roblox/Funnest Games Around! Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem' button.

If the code you entered is valid, then a notification will flash up just beneath the 'Codes' menu saying 'Code redeemed!' and letting you know what goodies you've claimed for free. If you get an error message instead, then that unfortunately means the code is no longer working. Codes for Roblox games are typically time-sensitive, so if you see a code you like the look of for Money Race don't delay.

Just finished a session of Money Race and looking for something else to play on Roblox? Check out our list of Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes, Untitled Boxing Game codes, Arm Wrestle Simulator codes, Ninja Fighting Simulator codes, Fire Force Online codes, Type Soul codes, Anime World Tower Defense and Toilet Tower Defense codes to earn freebies in some of the most popular experiences around.