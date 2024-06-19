Tapping Legends Final codes for June 2024

Tapping Legends Final is a Roblox pet collecting game where you’ll click as much as possible to gain taps, which allow you to hatch eggs to gain pets that follow you wherever you go. Your pets will boost the number of clicks you get, allowing you to unlock rarer and rarer eggs (and better pets) and eventually discover entirely new worlds.

If you want to roll rarer pets or simply stock up on taps and rubies, you can use Tapping Legends Final codes to grab some free Potion Boxes, which contain random stat-boosting potions that just might be what you need to get the next pet you need. Development team Shiny Star Games usually shares these codes in its Discord server, but we’ve rounded up every current and expired Tapping Legends Final code right here to save you some valuable egg-hatching time.

All working Tapping Legends Final codes

epicgift : 5 Potion Boxes

: 5 Potion Boxes havefun: 5 Potion Boxes

All expired Tapping Legends Final codes

Tapping Legends Final doesn’t currently have any expired codes yet. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this guide!

How do I redeem codes in Tapping Legends Final?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Tapping Legends Final? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Tapping Legends Final in Roblox. In the lobby area, walk over to the mailbox. Image credit: VG247/Shiny Star Games Click the Twitter logo button on the left side of the menu that pops up. Image credit: VG247/Shiny Star Games Enter your code in the field and hit 'REDEEM'.

