Egg Empire codes for June 2024
Egg-cellent Roblox rewards.
Egg Empire is a Roblox game tycoon game (that’s inspired by mobile game Egg, Inc.) where you’ll tap to spawn chickens, collect their eggs, and sell them. Along the way, you’ll also step on buttons to expand your farm and hire workers, eventually automating your business as much as possible.
If you’re hoping to speed up the egg-selling process a bit, you can use Egg Empire codes to stock up on free boosts. Developer Chickens Inc typically shares these codes in its Discord server and directly on the game’s Roblox page as well, but we’ve gathered every current and expired Egg Empire code right here so you can get right back to hatching those eggs.
All working Egg Empire codes
- 25KLikes: 10x all active boosts
- Sorry4Bugs: 10x earning boost
All expired Egg Empire codes
Egg Empire doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!
How do I redeem codes in Egg Empire?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Egg Empire? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Egg Empire in Roblox.
- Click the Shop button on the left side of your screen.
- Click the Codes button in the bottom right corner of the menu that pops up.
- Type your code in the field and hit “Redeem.”
