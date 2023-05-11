Unwavering Soul codes for May 2023

Unwavering Soul will give you a distinct feeling of deja vu when you play it for the first time. It's inspired by one of the most celebrated indie games of the past decade, Undertale - which in turn was inspired by the SNES classic Earthbound.

If you've played either of those games, you'll be on familiar ground. Instead of having turn-based combat though, Unwavering Soul is an action RPG where, like a lot of other Roblox games, you'll be doing plenty of clicking to attack enemies. If you're struggling to get started the good news is Unwavering Soul codes are handed out by the game's developer quite regularly. These codes offer a ton of freebies including the in-game currencies Gold and Kromer, as well as free EXP, allowing you to level-up your character quickly, and to easily dispatch enemies early on.

Working Unwavering Soul codes

newsanswinterepic - 1,234 Levels and 123 TP

- 1,234 Levels and 123 TP AWESOMEUPDATELOL - 999 Levels and 9,999,999 Gold

- 999 Levels and 9,999,999 Gold h1ll0w33n2022 - 100 Levels, 1,000,000 Gold and 50 TP

- 100 Levels, 1,000,000 Gold and 50 TP 20M100K80K - 200 Levels, 200 TP, 200 Kromer

- 200 Levels, 200 TP, 200 Kromer ALOTXP — Tonnes of free XP

— Tonnes of free XP hotstuff1000 - 800 Levels and 200 TP

- 800 Levels and 200 TP MEGAAAAA!!! - 1000 Levels and 400 Kromer

- 1000 Levels and 400 Kromer POWEROFNEO - 123 Kromer

- 123 Kromer wownewupdate? - 2,750,000 Gold

- 2,750,000 Gold y3t - Tonnes of XP and 5 Kromer

- Tonnes of XP and 5 Kromer NEWGROUP! - 2,000 Kromer

- 2,000 Kromer 30k - 30 Levels and 300 Kromer

- 30 Levels and 300 Kromer 10M - Free XP

- Free XP crazystuff - Free XP

Expired Unwavering Soul codes

hmmyes

ITS2023EPIC!!!

RELEASE

How to redeem Unwavering Soul codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Unwavering Soul? Just follow these steps:

Join the official Roblox group for YN Studio, the studio behind Unwavering Soul. After you have successfully joined the group launch Unwavering Soul. Click the Backpack button on the left. A new menu will pop up. Use the < or > buttons at the top until you get to the Menu screen. Here you'll find all your stats and a small textbox with "Code Here". Enter in a code and then press the redeem button next to it.

If you entered in an active code, then you'll hear a chime and you'll see the stats on your screen get updated. If the code you entered is not working anymore, or has already been used, then you'll hear a deflating buzz sound which means you can't redeem it. Codes for Roblox games tend to be time sensitive so if you see one you like the look of for Unwavering Soul, make sure you redeem it quickly.

