Jujutsu Shenanigans codes for April 2024

Jujutsu Shenanigans is a Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired Roblox game where you compete against other players with flashy jujutsu moves, either in an open word or in 1v1 battles, destroying the impressively responsive buildings and streets around you as you fight.

Combat in Jujutsu Shenanigans is complex and features several different moves, and it can take a bit of time to get the hang of it. Once you master combat, though, if you want to go the extra mile and flex on your foes after defeating them, you can use in-game cash to buy emotes.

Luckily, if you’re short on cash, you can input the latest Jujutsu Shenanigans codes to stock up on free cash. Developer @AlsoNot_Tze typically shares codes in their Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Jujutsu Shenanigans code so you can get back to fighting right away.

All working Jujutsu Shenanigans codes

There aren’t currently any working Jujutsu Shenanigans codes. When the developers do add more codes, we’ll be sure to update this list!

All expired Jujutsu Shenanigans codes

20MVISITS

How do I redeem codes in Jujutsu Shenanigans?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Jujutsu Shenanigans? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Jujutsu Shenanigans in Roblox. Click the shop icon in the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/@AlsoNot_Tze In the menu that pops up, click the “Rewards” tab. Enter your code in the field and hit enter. Image credit: VG247/@AlsoNot_Tze

