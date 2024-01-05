Nightmare Elemental codes for January 2024

5th January 2024: We added new Nightmare Elemental codes.

Nightmare Elemental is an anime-inspired free-roam fighting game in Roblox. In it, you’ll combine elements and complete (and spin for) classes to grow stronger. PVP is enabled everywhere in Nightmare Elemental, so strength is extremely important - if you haven’t leveled up enough, it’s easy to die right after stepping into a match.

If you’re looking to grow as strong as possible early on in the game to prevent this, you might want to use codes to grab some quick freebies. Developer, Banana Bunch!!, usually share these codes online, but if you’re not in the mood to scrounge around, we’ve done all of the hard work for you and compiled this handy list of Nightmare Elemental codes so you can get back to fighting as soon as possible.

All working Nightmare Elemental codes

year2024: 60 Spins (NEW!)

All expired Nightmare Elemental codes

Nightmare Elemental doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

inviteyourfriendsplease

123_christmas

merrychristmas2023

christmascode987

bonusgift123

arenaduels5

How do I redeem codes in Nightmare Elemental?

Boot up Nightmare Elemental Hit the button with a blue house in the top left Image credit: Banana Bunch!!/VG247 Click "Codes" Image credit: Banana Bunch!!/VG247 Enter your code And click "Verify"

If the code works, you'll get a little message pop up in the right saying what you've received. And if the code has expired the message will say that the code is invalid. If the codes you are using expired, don't forget to keep checking back here for the latest.

If you’ve wrapped up your fight session in Nightmare Elemental and want another anime-inspired Roblox game that’s easy to get started in, we’ve got your back with our Peroxide codes list, Clover Retribution codes list, and My Hero Mania codes list. Or, if you’re looking for other popular Roblox games that aren’t necessarily anime-inspired, we’ve also compiled code lists for Blade Ball, Build a Boat for Treasure, and Weapon Fighting Simulator.