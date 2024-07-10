Anime Heroes Simulator codes for July 2024
I need a (anime) hero.
Anime Heroes Simulator is an anime-inspired Roblox fighting game that lets you build the anime team of your dreams. In this game, you’ll click to earn power, then use it to fight off foes scattered throughout the world to earn Diamonds. Once you’ve got enough Diamonds, you can roll for tiny anime characters to fight alongside you, making you a lot stronger (and a lot cooler).
You won’t get any free rolls using Anime Heroes Simulator codes, but you can stock up on other free resources like Capsules, Gold Springs, and Stand Arrows by using these codes. These codes are usually found in the developers’ Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Anime Heroes Simulator code right here so you can get back to earning more power.
All working Anime Heroes Simulator codes
- Release: 5 Bizarre Capsules
- 1KLIKES: 5 Fruit Capsules
- 1KFAVS: 10 Bizarre Capsules
- MINIUPDATE: 3 Bizarre Capsules
- 5KLIKES: 3 Fruit Capsules
- UPDATE1: 3 Slayer Capsules
- UPDATEDELAY: 1 Stand Arrow
- REQUIEM: 1 Stand Requiem
- UPDATE2: 1 Clover
- 10KLIKES: 3 Summer Capsules
- 20KLIKES: 3 Summer Capsules
- 30KLIKES: 3 Summer Capsules
- UPDATE 2.5: 3 Gold Springs
All expired Anime Heroes Simulator codes
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
- BUGSFIX
How do I redeem codes in Anime Heroes Simulator?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Heroes Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Anime Heroes Simulator in Roblox.
- Click the comment icon button on the right side of your screen.
- Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit 'Confirm'.
