Anime Heroes Simulator codes for July 2024

Anime Heroes Simulator is an anime-inspired Roblox fighting game that lets you build the anime team of your dreams. In this game, you’ll click to earn power, then use it to fight off foes scattered throughout the world to earn Diamonds. Once you’ve got enough Diamonds, you can roll for tiny anime characters to fight alongside you, making you a lot stronger (and a lot cooler).

You won’t get any free rolls using Anime Heroes Simulator codes, but you can stock up on other free resources like Capsules, Gold Springs, and Stand Arrows by using these codes. These codes are usually found in the developers’ Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Anime Heroes Simulator code right here so you can get back to earning more power.

All working Anime Heroes Simulator codes

Release : 5 Bizarre Capsules

: 5 Bizarre Capsules 1KLIKES : 5 Fruit Capsules

: 5 Fruit Capsules 1KFAVS : 10 Bizarre Capsules

: 10 Bizarre Capsules MINIUPDATE : 3 Bizarre Capsules

: 3 Bizarre Capsules 5KLIKES : 3 Fruit Capsules

: 3 Fruit Capsules UPDATE1 : 3 Slayer Capsules

: 3 Slayer Capsules UPDATEDELAY : 1 Stand Arrow

: 1 Stand Arrow REQUIEM : 1 Stand Requiem

: 1 Stand Requiem UPDATE2 : 1 Clover

: 1 Clover 10KLIKES : 3 Summer Capsules

: 3 Summer Capsules 20KLIKES : 3 Summer Capsules

: 3 Summer Capsules 30KLIKES : 3 Summer Capsules

: 3 Summer Capsules UPDATE 2.5: 3 Gold Springs

All expired Anime Heroes Simulator codes

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

BUGSFIX

How do I redeem codes in Anime Heroes Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Heroes Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Heroes Simulator in Roblox. Click the comment icon button on the right side of your screen. Image credit: Anime Heroes Team/VG247 Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit 'Confirm'. Image credit: Anime Heroes Team/VG247

