Anime Heroes Simulator codes for July 2024

Artwork for the Roblox game Anime Heroes Simulator, showing anime-inspired Robloxified characters.
Image credit: Anime Heroes Team
Anime Heroes Simulator is an anime-inspired Roblox fighting game that lets you build the anime team of your dreams. In this game, you’ll click to earn power, then use it to fight off foes scattered throughout the world to earn Diamonds. Once you’ve got enough Diamonds, you can roll for tiny anime characters to fight alongside you, making you a lot stronger (and a lot cooler).

You won’t get any free rolls using Anime Heroes Simulator codes, but you can stock up on other free resources like Capsules, Gold Springs, and Stand Arrows by using these codes. These codes are usually found in the developers’ Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Anime Heroes Simulator code right here so you can get back to earning more power.

All working Anime Heroes Simulator codes

  • Release: 5 Bizarre Capsules
  • 1KLIKES: 5 Fruit Capsules
  • 1KFAVS: 10 Bizarre Capsules
  • MINIUPDATE: 3 Bizarre Capsules
  • 5KLIKES: 3 Fruit Capsules
  • UPDATE1: 3 Slayer Capsules
  • UPDATEDELAY: 1 Stand Arrow
  • REQUIEM: 1 Stand Requiem
  • UPDATE2: 1 Clover
  • 10KLIKES: 3 Summer Capsules
  • 20KLIKES: 3 Summer Capsules
  • 30KLIKES: 3 Summer Capsules
  • UPDATE 2.5: 3 Gold Springs

All expired Anime Heroes Simulator codes

  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
  • BUGSFIX

How do I redeem codes in Anime Heroes Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Heroes Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Anime Heroes Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the comment icon button on the right side of your screen.
    3. A screenshot from Anime Heroes Simulator in Roblox showing the game's codes button.
    Image credit: Anime Heroes Team/VG247
  3. Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit 'Confirm'.
    4. A screenshot from Anime Heroes Simulator in Roblox showing the game's codes menu.
    Image credit: Anime Heroes Team/VG247

