Anime Quest codes for May 2024

Anime Quest is an anime-inspired Roblox game where you’ll choose to be a hero or villain, take on quests, and fight other players while exploring a massive city and building your reputation.

Fittingly, there are quite a few quests to take on in this game, and it can be a bit tricky to complete them all if you’re not adequately leveled or built for a particular quest. Luckily, if you’re behind on your leveling, you can use Anime Quest codes to get some free Spins, Stat Resets, and drop boosts, all of which should help you build your character to perfection.

Developer RebornSama’s Games shares these codes straight to the game’s Roblox page, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current Anime Quest code right here so you can get back to fighting as soon as possible.

All working Anime Quest codes

!StatReset : Stat Reset

: Stat Reset !1500Favorites : 2x Yen boost (15 minutes), 2x EXP boost (15 minutes), 2x Health boost (15 minutes)

: 2x Yen boost (15 minutes), 2x EXP boost (15 minutes), 2x Health boost (15 minutes) !BugFixes : 10 Common Spins

: 10 Common Spins !BerryNiceShutdowns : 10 Common Spins

: 10 Common Spins !DoubleEXP : 2x EXP boost (2.5 hours)

: 2x EXP boost (2.5 hours) !Release : 1 Rare Spin

: 1 Rare Spin !SubToOminousNebula: 2x Yen boost (2.5 hours), 2x EXP boost (2.5 hours), 2x Health boost (2.5 hours)

All expired Anime Quest codes

Anime Quest doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to add them to this list!

How do I redeem codes in Anime Quest?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Quest? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Quest in Roblox. Click the Menu button near the bottom left corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/RebornSama's Games Click the Codes button that pops up. Image credit: VG247/RebornSama's Games Enter your code in the field and hit “Submit.” Image credit: VG247/RebornSama's Games

