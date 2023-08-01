Fire Force Online codes for August 2023

1st August, 2023: We added new Fire Force Online codes.

Fire Force Online is a new Roblox game based on the Fire Force anime and manga series. And while there are many Roblox games out there based on animes, what really sets this action RPG apart is there aren't many other experiences inspired by the Fire Force series.

So if you want to follow in the footsteps of MC Shinra Kusakabe and see if you have what it takes to join the Fire Force brigade then this Roblox experience is for you. If you need a hand getting started make sure you redeem a couple of Fire Force Online codes to help you out. Codes for Fire Force Online dish out free rerolls, which will help you get the perfect look and set of abilities for your character.

Working Fire Force Online codes

Sorry4Bugs - x2 Ability Reroll, x2 Clan Reroll, x1 Generation Reroll (NEW!)

- x2 Ability Reroll, x2 Clan Reroll, x1 Generation Reroll (NEW!) Colors4You - x2 Eye Colour Reroll, x2 Hair Colour Reroll (NEW!)

Expired Fire Force Online codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Fire Force Online.

How to redeem Fire Force Online codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Fire Force Online? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Fire Force Online in Roblox and then press 'Play' on the main menu. Once you're in-game press the 'M' key to bring up the in-game menu. Select the button with the three cogs on the left to go to 'Settings'. Image credit: Roblox/Fire Force: Online At the bottom of the 'Settings' menu is a textbox which says 'ENTER CODE'. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'GO' button. Image credit: Roblox/Fire Force: Online

If the code you entered is valid then 'SUCCESS' will flash up in the textbox. On screen a notification will also appear letting you know what goodies you've redeemed with the code. If you get an error message instead, then unfortunately that means the code for Fire Force Online is no longer working. Codes for Roblox games tend to be time sensitive so act quick if you see a code you're interested in for Fire Force Online.

