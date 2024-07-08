Locked codes for July 2024

Locked is a Roblox game based on the popular anime series series Blue Lock. Like that Shonen smash hit, this experience is all about football - with players dropped into a dystopian training camp where they'll play matches and try to build the perfect striker.

If you want to customize your character and reroll abilities then you'll need plenty of Yen, and that's where Locked codes come in handy. These codes, released by the game's developer, offer tons of free Yen which will help you create your ideal character.

To save you time, we've rounded up all the latest Locked codes so you can focus on what's important - playing matches and perfecting your game on the pitch!

Working Locked codes

TY30KLIKES : 75k Yen

: 75k Yen MOREBALANCING : 100k Yen

: 100k Yen PLANETHOTLINE : 100k Yen

: 100k Yen NAGIMOVIE : 100k Yen

: 100k Yen FREERELEASE: 100k Yen

Expired Locked codes

HEIGHTSTAMINA

SWORDSCREW

FACEREVAMP

10KGROUPMEMBERS

QUALITYOFLIFEUPDATE.1

WATCHTOWER

50KFAVOURITES

10V10TOURNAMENTBUG

25MILVISITS

GGRIPTIDE

GODSPEED

25KLIKES

FROZENTIMER

SECONDCHANCE

70KMEMBERS

TOURNAMENT

TOURNAMENTBUGFIXES

NEWCOMMANDS

SLOTS

PUPPETEER

20MVISITS

DELAYEDUPDATE1.5

DAILYQUESTBUG2

SLOTMONEY

MONSTER

MATCHNAMESHUTDOWN

20KLIKES

WEAPOBBUGFIX

SHUTDOWN6

LOCKEDTINE

UPDATE1Yen

DELAY

DELAYNUMBER2

VISITS10MIL

THANKYOUFOR50KMEMBERS

HALFUPDATE

BALANCE1

THANKYOUFOR10KLIKES

AFKAREA

QUICKFIXED

THANKYOUFOR7KLIKES30KMEMBERS

LOCKEDMAS

COMMONUNIQUES

THANKYOU2MILVISITS

DOUBLEMFBUG

FIELDMAP

HAPPYNEWYEARSAND20KMEMBERS

LIKES5K

WAVE3

TRAILER

RELEASE

How to redeem Locked codes

Not sure how to redeem Locked codes? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Locked in Roblox. Once you drop in-game, either select the Menu button in the bottom left or press the 'M' key. Image credit: VG247/Zhoulle This will open up the in-game menu, which has a 'Codes' option in the bottom right. Image credit: VG247/Zhoulle Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Enter' button.

If the code you entered is active then a message will flash up on screen in green text, just above the 'Codes' textbox, letting you know what rewards you've claimed. If you get an error message instead then that unfortunately means the code is no longer working.

If the code you entered is active then a message will flash up on screen in green text, just above the 'Codes' textbox, letting you know what rewards you've claimed. If you get an error message instead then that unfortunately means the code is no longer working.