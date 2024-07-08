Locked codes for July 2024
Get free Yen and build the perfect anime footie star!
Locked is a Roblox game based on the popular anime series series Blue Lock. Like that Shonen smash hit, this experience is all about football - with players dropped into a dystopian training camp where they'll play matches and try to build the perfect striker.
If you want to customize your character and reroll abilities then you'll need plenty of Yen, and that's where Locked codes come in handy. These codes, released by the game's developer, offer tons of free Yen which will help you create your ideal character.
To save you time, we've rounded up all the latest Locked codes so you can focus on what's important - playing matches and perfecting your game on the pitch!
Working Locked codes
- TY30KLIKES: 75k Yen
- MOREBALANCING: 100k Yen
- PLANETHOTLINE: 100k Yen
- NAGIMOVIE: 100k Yen
- FREERELEASE: 100k Yen
Expired Locked codes
- HEIGHTSTAMINA
- SWORDSCREW
- FACEREVAMP
- 10KGROUPMEMBERS
- QUALITYOFLIFEUPDATE.1
- WATCHTOWER
- 50KFAVOURITES
- 10V10TOURNAMENTBUG
- 25MILVISITS
- GGRIPTIDE
- GODSPEED
- 25KLIKES
- FROZENTIMER
- SECONDCHANCE
- 70KMEMBERS
- TOURNAMENT
- TOURNAMENTBUGFIXES
- NEWCOMMANDS
- SLOTS
- PUPPETEER
- 20MVISITS
- DELAYEDUPDATE1.5
- DAILYQUESTBUG2
- SLOTMONEY
- MONSTER
- MATCHNAMESHUTDOWN
- 20KLIKES
- WEAPOBBUGFIX
- SHUTDOWN6
- LOCKEDTINE
- UPDATE1Yen
- DELAY
- DELAYNUMBER2
- VISITS10MIL
- THANKYOUFOR50KMEMBERS
- HALFUPDATE
- BALANCE1
- THANKYOUFOR10KLIKES
- AFKAREA
- QUICKFIXED
- THANKYOUFOR7KLIKES30KMEMBERS
- LOCKEDMAS
- COMMONUNIQUES
- THANKYOU2MILVISITS
- DOUBLEMFBUG
- FIELDMAP
- HAPPYNEWYEARSAND20KMEMBERS
- LIKES5K
- WAVE3
- TRAILER
- RELEASE
How to redeem Locked codes
Not sure how to redeem Locked codes? Here's what you need to do:
- Launch Locked in Roblox.
- Once you drop in-game, either select the Menu button in the bottom left or press the 'M' key.
- This will open up the in-game menu, which has a 'Codes' option in the bottom right.
- Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Enter' button.
If the code you entered is active then a message will flash up on screen in green text, just above the 'Codes' textbox, letting you know what rewards you've claimed. If you get an error message instead then that unfortunately means the code is no longer working.
