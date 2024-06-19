Gym League codes for June 2024

Gym League is a Roblox game set in an outdoor gym at a beach. You’ll create your own character, train with a variety of machines and weights, and work your way up to being the strongest at the gym. Along the way, you’ll complete quests and roll for rare, anime-inspired auras (and eventually work your way up to new gyms).

If you’re hoping for some strength-boosting powerups, you can use Gym League codes to stock up on everything from Protein Shakes and Mega Potions to Pose and Aura Rolls. Developer 1v2 Studios typically shares these codes in its Discord server and on socials, but we’ve gathered every current and expired Gym League code right here so you can get back to lifting.

All working Gym League codes

DEFLATION : 1 Mega Potion

: 1 Mega Potion FOLLOWGYMLEAGUERBLX : 3 Small Speed Potions

: 3 Small Speed Potions 100KActive : 1 Protein Shake

: 1 Protein Shake 150KLikes : 5 Pose and Aura Rolls

: 5 Pose and Aura Rolls 20MVisits: Powerups, 3 Pose and Aura Rolls

All expired Gym League codes

Release

5KLikes

10KLikes

1MVisits

SORRY

How do I redeem codes in Gym League?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Gym League? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Gym League in Roblox. If you haven’t already, create your character and watch the opening cutscene. Click the 'Codes' button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/1v2 Studios Enter your code in the field and hit 'Submit'. Image credit: VG247/1v2 Studios

