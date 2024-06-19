Gym League codes for June 2024
Make your whey to the top.
Gym League is a Roblox game set in an outdoor gym at a beach. You’ll create your own character, train with a variety of machines and weights, and work your way up to being the strongest at the gym. Along the way, you’ll complete quests and roll for rare, anime-inspired auras (and eventually work your way up to new gyms).
If you’re hoping for some strength-boosting powerups, you can use Gym League codes to stock up on everything from Protein Shakes and Mega Potions to Pose and Aura Rolls. Developer 1v2 Studios typically shares these codes in its Discord server and on socials, but we’ve gathered every current and expired Gym League code right here so you can get back to lifting.
All working Gym League codes
- DEFLATION: 1 Mega Potion
- FOLLOWGYMLEAGUERBLX: 3 Small Speed Potions
- 100KActive: 1 Protein Shake
- 150KLikes: 5 Pose and Aura Rolls
- 20MVisits: Powerups, 3 Pose and Aura Rolls
All expired Gym League codes
- Release
- 5KLikes
- 10KLikes
- 1MVisits
- SORRY
How do I redeem codes in Gym League?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Gym League? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Gym League in Roblox.
- If you haven’t already, create your character and watch the opening cutscene.
- Click the 'Codes' button on the left side of your screen.
- Enter your code in the field and hit 'Submit'.
Looking for codes in other popular Roblox games after a long Gym League lifting session? We've got your back with our codes guides for Card RNG, Weapon Fighting Simulator, Pet Catchers, Egg Empire, and Pull a Sword.