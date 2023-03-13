Midnight Racing Tokyo codes for March 2023

13th March, 2023: We checked for new Midnight Racing Tokyo codes.

If you've ever watched Fast and the Furious or Initial D and wished that could be you then you'll want to checkout Midnight Racing Tokyo. The popular Roblox game puts you in the shoes of a budding touge champion racing across the streets of Japan.

You'll purchase new cars, enter races against other players to earn more Yen and then tune up your ride to get the most out of it. Maps are available based on real-life and fictional areas, such as the neon-filled metropolis of Tokyo or the Initial D-like mountain pass of Mt Otsuki. If you're just getting started and need a helping hand, make sure to redeem some Midnight Racing Tokyo codes. These promo codes will let you get free Yen, which can be used to purchase new cars or upgrade existing ones.

Working Midnight Racing Tokyo codes

touchgrass50k - Three million yen

- Three million yen DEVGEM500K - Two million yen

- Two million yen secretcode - One million yen

- One million yen 12ktwitter - One million yen

Expired Midnight Racing Tokyo codes

SPRING BREAK

New Year 2022

How to redeem Midnight Racing Tokyo codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Midnight Racing Tokyo? Just follow these simple steps:

From the main menu click "PROMO CODE" at the top of the screen. Enter in your desired code. And then click and hold the button which says 'Hold to Submit'.

If the code you entered is active you will get a notification saying it has been redeemed. If you get an error message then that's because the code is no longer active. Codes for Roblox games tend to be time sensitive so if you come across a code you like the look of it makes sure you redeem it quickly.