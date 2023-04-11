Drive World codes for April 2023

11th April, 2023: We added new Drive World codes.

Drive World is Roblox's answer to Forza Horizon. This new Roblox game offers a driving open world experience, where there are plenty of cars you can collect and races you can enter. Simply driving around will help you earn cash that can be used to tune up your car or buy new ones, but the big bucks can be won in races against other players.

When you start out you'll probably find yourself right at the back of the grid, but the more money you earn and upgrades you buy the better you'll perform. If you're struggling to stay on the taillights of your opponent's make, sure you check out our list of Drive World codes. These codes offer free cash so you can tune your car and move up the grid.

Working Drive World codes

thebunnycalls - 35,000 cash (NEW!)

- 35,000 cash (NEW!) DOUBLEFIVES - 30,000 cash (NEW!)

- 30,000 cash (NEW!) TENGRAND - 15,000 cash

- 15,000 cash LIKESOVERLOAD - 40,000 cash

- 40,000 cash FAV4MONEY - 30,000 cash

- 30,000 cash CODEZ - 30,000 cash

Expired Drive World codes

FOURTYFIVE

FOURDEE

How to redeem Drive World codes

Not sure how to redeem a Drive World code? Here's a step-by-step guide:

Launch Drive World in Roblox. When you're in game, click the cog in the top left. Then the "Open" button next to "Promo Codes". And then simply enter in a code and then press the "Redeem" button. If the code is active a notification will appear on screen letting you know what goodies you've claimed.

If you get a notification saying "Code denied" then double check you entered in the code correctly. Roblox codes are case sensitive so that may be why you're getting an error. If you did enter the code correctly though, then that means the code is no longer working. Roblox codes usually only work for a limited amount of time so if you see one you like the look of make sure you act fast.