Previously known as Super Saiyan Simulator 2, Dragon Blox is the Roblox game loosely inspired by the hit Anime Dragon Ball Z. You can explore the world around you while battling enemies and learning how to become the most powerful Saiyan out there. As you venture through the game, you can work hard to level-up to get stronger and you can collect all important Zerry too. This in-game currency can be spent on consumables that boost your abilities, new cosmetics, and new weapons.

Collecting enough XP to become more powerful, and collecting enough Zerry to buy the things you want can take a while. This is where Dragon Blox codes come in. Game Developer G RBLX Games periodically release codes that can give you free Zerry, XP boosts and even more. We've collected all of the working codes for you in this handy guide, so you can have an even easier start to your adventure.

Working Dragon Blox codes

1MGROUPMEMBERS! - 2 Rebirths, 3 Skill Resets

- 2 Rebirths, 3 Skill Resets 300MPLAYS! - 2 Rebirths, 3 Skill Resets

- 2 Rebirths, 3 Skill Resets HALLOWEEN2022! - 2 Rebirths, 2 Skill Resets

- 2 Rebirths, 2 Skill Resets DEC2022FREESKILLRESET! - 3 Skill Resets

- 3 Skill Resets DEC2022FREEREBIRTH ! - 2 Rebirths

! - 2 Rebirths 2023ISALMOSTHERE! - Not sure?

- Not sure? XMAS22CODE! - 5 Rebirths, 3 Skill Resets, 50 Gold Zenny

- 5 Rebirths, 3 Skill Resets, 50 Gold Zenny 2023ISALMOSTHERE! - 50 Gold Zenny

Expired Dragon Blox codes

Currently, we haven't found any expired Dragon Blox codes.

How to redeem Dragon Blox codes

To redeem Dragon Blox codes, you'll need to do the following:

Launch Dragon Blox and load into the game. When you're in the game, you need to open the Menu (this can be found on the left side of your screen) On this Menu, you then need to click on "Settings": A window will then appear in the middle of your screen. In the bottom corner of this window, you should see a small button that says "redeem code". Click on this. Then, enter your code into the small text box that appears and click "redeem" to claim it.

If you successfully redeem a code, another window will appear that asks you if you want to claim your reward. You'll need to agree to this in order get the reward the code has provided.

Do you want more Roblox games similar to your favourite Animes? Take a look at our Blox Fruits codes and Shindo Life codes to get your hands on free in-game goodies. You should check out our page dedicated to Anime Adventure codes too.