Get Richer Every Click codes for December 2023

Get Richer Every Click is a Roblox clicker game where players try to build the tallest money tower by clicking. It’s a relatively simple game to get into, but it boasts massive opportunities for growth thanks to its endless tower-building and tiered upgrade system.

Like most clicker games, Get Richer Every Click offers quite a few ways to expedite the money-making process, including an auto clicker and upgrades like tower materials and pets — all of which grant generous multipliers and will help you build your tower much faster. However, one of the fastest ways to get your tower as tall as possible right away is by redeeming codes, which will give you late-game rewards early on and help pick up the pace. The game's developer, axel x wzy, usually posts codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Get Richer Every Click codes to save you some valuable tower-building time.

All working Get Richer Every Click codes

Kubo : 2 Golden Potions, 3 Money Potions, 10 Luck Potions, and 1 Spin.

: 2 Golden Potions, 3 Money Potions, 10 Luck Potions, and 1 Spin. LuckyFrog : 5 Luck Potions, 1 Frog Pet

: 5 Luck Potions, 1 Frog Pet Scorpio : 1 Scorpion Pet

: 1 Scorpion Pet GoldenEgg : 1 Golden Egg

: 1 Golden Egg IHateSeals: 1 Seal Pet

Players have also noticed that some codes can currently be redeemed multiple times by changing the capitalization (for example, changing “KUBO” to “Kubo”), so if you’re scrounging for extra potions or pets, try this out!

All expired Get Richer Every Click codes

Get Richer Every Click is a relatively new game, so it doesn’t have any expired codes yet. We’ll be sure to update this page if any of the above codes do expire!

How do I redeem codes in Get Richer Every Click

Not sure how to redeem codes in Get Richer Every Click? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Get Richer Every Click in Roblox. Click the “Codes” button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: axel x wzy/VG247 Enter your code and click “Verify.”

