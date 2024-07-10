Hunter Era codes for July 2024

Hunter Era is a Roblox adventure game set in the Hunter x Hunter universe. In this game, you’ll take on quests, challenge other players, and master an in-depth fighting system, all while on your way to become the greatest hunter (or villain!).

Hunter Era takes place in a massive world, and it can be time-consuming to make your way across it for quests (and their corresponding rewards). If you’re in a hurry to stock up on resources, you can use Hunter Era codes for free Spins, temporary stat boosts, and stat resets.

Developer Funzy Labs usually posts these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current Hunter Era code right here.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Hunter Era codes

4klikes : 5 Skill Spins, 5 Nen Color Spins, 5 Hatsu Spins, 5 Family Spins

: 5 Skill Spins, 5 Nen Color Spins, 5 Hatsu Spins, 5 Family Spins FunzyLabs : 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins

: 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins GAMEOPEN : 12.5k Yen, 2x EXP boost (15 minutes)

: 12.5k Yen, 2x EXP boost (15 minutes) RELEASE : 10 Family Spins

: 10 Family Spins sorry4delay : 5 Skill Spins

: 5 Skill Spins sorry4shutdown : 2x Luck boost (15 minutes)

: 2x Luck boost (15 minutes) UZUMAKI : 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, 10 Family Spins

: 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, 10 Family Spins 1klikes : 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, 10 Family Spins

: 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, 10 Family Spins 2klikes : Stats Reset

: Stats Reset TRADER : 2 Stats Resets

: 2 Stats Resets 3klikes: 2x EXP boost (10 minutes)

All expired Hunter Era codes

Hunter Era is a relatively new game, so it doesn’t have any expired codes yet. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Hunter Era?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Hunter Era? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Hunter Era in Roblox. Press the menu button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Funzy Labs/VG247 Hit the configs button in the menu wheel that pops up. Image credit: Funzy Labs/VG247 Enter your code into the field at the bottom of the settings menu and hit redeem. Image credit: Funzy Labs/VG247

Looking for more anime-inspired Roblox game codes? We've got your back with our codes guides for other games like Fruit Seas, Ultimate Tower Defense, One Fruit Simulator, Dragon Soul, and Untitled Attack on Titan.