Motorcycle Mayhem codes for June 2023

14th June, 2023: We checked for new Motorcycle Mayhem codes.

Motorcycle Mayhem is a Roblox game that's all about riding and collecting motorbikes. Bikes based on your favourite two wheelers from Honda, Yamaha, Harley Davidson and other iconic manufacturers are available to collect in the open-world racer.

Once you've got a bike you can hit the road, pull wheelies and even race against friends. To buy and customise your bikes you'll need the Gears currency, and that's where a few Motorcycle Mayhem codes will help. These codes offer free Gears which will help you purchase that shiny new bike you've got your eye on a bit quicker.

Working Motorcycle Mayhem codes

Currently, there's only one working code available for Motorcyle Mayhem:

30KLIKES - 250 Gears

Expired Motorcycle Mayhem codes

CODEZ

20KLIKES

10KLIKES

How to redeem Motorcycle Mayhem codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Motorcycle Mayhem? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Motorcycle Mayhem in Roblox. Once you're in-game click the button with a gift icon in the bottom left. This will take you to a 'Social Codes' screen. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Enter' button.

If the code you entered is valid then it will flash up green on screen. But if the code is no longer warning then it will turn red. Codes for Motorcycle Mayhem don't last forever so act quick if you want to cash in and get some free Gears.

Finished a game of Motorcycle Mayhem and looking for another Roblox game for petrolheads? Check out our list of Car Factory Tycoon codes, Drive World codes and Car Repair Simulator codes. For help with other popular Roblox games vist our list of Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes and Shindo Life codes.