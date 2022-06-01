Hone your skills and train to become an extremely powerful superhuman in the Roblox game Super Power Fighting Simulator (SPFS). Spend your days punching rocks to improve your strength or spend your time running around the city to become the quickest person out there. Use your skills to hunt bounty targets or work with other players to rule the world, and purchase cool outfits with your Tokens to do this in style.

Our Super Power Fighting Simulator codes will help you get your hands on these Tokens and Boosts, for free! We've listed the active and expired codes for the game, so you know exactly which ones to redeem. The game developers, GamesReborn, releases codes sporadiacally throughout the year. They typically surround milestones for the game or large updates, however they can randomly drop some too. Just like you would do with other Roblox Promo Codes, it's worth checking back here regularly to see what's new.

Working Super Power Fighting Simulator Codes

Last Checked: 1 June 2022

FESTIVEBOOST - 15 minutes of x2 Winter Token Boost

- 15 minutes of x2 Winter Token Boost WINTERUPDATE - 7500 Tokens

- 7500 Tokens 200KLikes - 20,000 Tokens

Expired Super Power Fighting Simulator Codes

FROSTOOTH - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards WINTERBOOST - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards WINTERTOKENS - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards 85M - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards XMAS - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards XMASLUCK - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards PRESENT1 - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards PRESENT2 - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards PRESENT3 - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards FREEPOWER - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards OPLUCK - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards VOIDSHUTDOWN - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards SHUTDOWNTOKENS - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards 10KPlayers - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards 1M - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards 100KMEMBERS - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards 5KPLAYERS - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards 10KLIKES - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards MOBILETOKENS - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards Transform - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards VIPTokens - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards 15MVisits - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards 35KLikes - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards 100KFavorites - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards 150KLikes - Free Rewards

How to redeem codes in Super Power Fighting Simulator

Once you have decided which codes you want to use, there are a few simple steps you need to follow to redeem them:

Open up SPFS Click on the "menu" icon on the right of your screen (the three dots next to three lines) From here, click on the "Twitter" icon Enter the code into the text box on the small window that appears on your screen Press the "Enter" button to redeem the code.

If you successfully redeem an active code, the text box will tell you which rewards you have gained from that code. However, if you try to redeem an expired code, the text box will alert you to this by saying "Invalid Code". Codes for SPFS are case sensitive, so be careful when you are typing them into the box. Alternatively, you could simply copy and paste them from this page to avoid any mishaps.

