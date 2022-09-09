September 9th, 2022: We added new codes!

Grab your favourite weapon and get ready to battle other players to prove that you're the best in Combat Warriors. This game takes inspiration from other Roblox titles including Blood Flow, Criminality, and Mortem Metallum. This one is all about fighting other players with a plethora of different weapons such as a Baton and an ominous-sounding Dragon Slayer. If you are killed by an opponent, you respawn back into the chaos to try again. Once you manage to kill a foe then you can get Credits and Aether. Credits are useful as they can be spent on getting bigger and better weapons, whereas the Aether can be used to buy cosmetics, enchants, and finishing moves.

Combat Warriors codes will give you a bunch of free rewards, giving you that much needed edge over your opponents. The game's developers, SwenzjeGames, release codes with every update, and there's no telling what goodies will come with them. We've collected all of the active and expired codes, so you know exactly which ones to redeem. Codes can be added and expire at any moment, so make sure to check back here regularly to see what's new.

Working Combat Warriors Codes

Currently there are no working Combat Warrior codes. A new code is expected to be released with the next update.

Expired Combat Warriors Codes

1M_Favs

320K_Likes

400K_Likes

250K_Likes

How do I redeem Combat Warriors Codes?

Once you have found a code you want to redeem, follow these simple steps to claim your rewards:

Launch Combat Warriors Stay on the main screen when the game loads (do not enter a session yet) In the top right-hand corner of the screen, there will be an image and a text box. Look for the Twitter bird if you're unsure. Enter your code into the text box here to claim your rewards:

If the code is active, you'll quickly gain your freebies. However, if the code has expired then the game will not only tell you this, but it will also tell you how long ago it expired!

