Combat Warriors Codes: Free Rewards (September 2022)

Ready, Aim, Fire.
Marie Pritchard
Guide by Marie Pritchard
Published on
Roblox Combat Warriors official art, a warrior-like figure is standing with their back to the screen on the right side of the image. They are holding a sword and looking into a hole filled with Lava.
September 9th, 2022: We added new codes!

Grab your favourite weapon and get ready to battle other players to prove that you're the best in Combat Warriors. This game takes inspiration from other Roblox titles including Blood Flow, Criminality, and Mortem Metallum. This one is all about fighting other players with a plethora of different weapons such as a Baton and an ominous-sounding Dragon Slayer. If you are killed by an opponent, you respawn back into the chaos to try again. Once you manage to kill a foe then you can get Credits and Aether. Credits are useful as they can be spent on getting bigger and better weapons, whereas the Aether can be used to buy cosmetics, enchants, and finishing moves.

Combat Warriors codes will give you a bunch of free rewards, giving you that much needed edge over your opponents. The game's developers, SwenzjeGames, release codes with every update, and there's no telling what goodies will come with them. We've collected all of the active and expired codes, so you know exactly which ones to redeem. Codes can be added and expire at any moment, so make sure to check back here regularly to see what's new.

Working Combat Warriors Codes

Currently there are no working Combat Warrior codes. A new code is expected to be released with the next update.

Expired Combat Warriors Codes

  • 1M_Favs
  • 320K_Likes
  • 400K_Likes
  • 250K_Likes

How do I redeem Combat Warriors Codes?

Once you have found a code you want to redeem, follow these simple steps to claim your rewards:

  1. Launch Combat Warriors
  2. Stay on the main screen when the game loads (do not enter a session yet)
  3. In the top right-hand corner of the screen, there will be an image and a text box. Look for the Twitter bird if you're unsure.
  4. Enter your code into the text box here to claim your rewards:
Roblox Combat Warriors code redemption menu, a white arrow is pointing to the code redemption box in the top right-hand corner.

If the code is active, you'll quickly gain your freebies. However, if the code has expired then the game will not only tell you this, but it will also tell you how long ago it expired!

Marie Pritchard

Marie Pritchard

Contributor

Marie has been playing games ever since she was a small child and is still incredibly attached to her Gameboy Advance. When she isn't getting lost in Horizon Zero Dawn, she's causing havoc around Los Santos and replaying Jak & Daxter.

