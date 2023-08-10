One Punch Hero codes for August 2023

10th August 2023: We added new One Punch Hero codes.

One Punch Hero is a new Roblox game based on the popular anime and manga series One Punch Man. The experience puts you in the shoes of a budding superhero looking to follow in the footsteps of Saitama, the series MC and titular One Punch Man.

You'll fight thugs roaming City-A and take on quests on your mission to become the strongest superhero around. If you need a hand getting started you can always redeem a couple of One Punch Hero codes to help you out. Codes offer freebies like extra Tokens, which is one of the in-game currencies, as well as drop boosts which will help you power up your character quicker.

Working One Punch Hero codes

2500Nice - 250 Tokens (NEW!)

- 250 Tokens (NEW!) 2O0OLikes - 15 minutes of x2 Drop Rate and 350 Tokens

- 15 minutes of x2 Drop Rate and 350 Tokens TY1750 - 3 Lucky Draws

- 3 Lucky Draws RELEASE - 500 Tokens

Expired One Punch Hero codes

YayWeekendBoost!

1000LIK3S

oopsShutdown!CodeThoYay

YAY1500

BoostsFixed

shutdownagain

sorry4shutdown

How to redeem One Punch Hero codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in One Punch Hero? Here's what you need to do:

Launch One Punch Hero in Roblox. Click 'Start' and then 'Play' when you get to the main menu. Once you drop in-game click the button on the left with the YouTube icon. Image credit: VG247/One Punch Hero_ This will open up a 'Codes' menu with a textbox underneath 'Enter code below'. Image credit: VG247/One Punch Hero_ Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem' button.

If the code you entered is active a 'Redeemed' notification will appear on screen, letting you know the rewards have been claimed successfully. But if the code is no longer working you'll get a 'Code Invalid' error message instead. Codes for One Punch Hero don't last forever, and can expire quickly, so if you see a code you're interested in don't delay and redeem it as soon as you can.

