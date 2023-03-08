Legends of Speed codes for March 2023

8th March, 2023: We checked for new Legends of Speed codes.

Legends of Speed is a popular Roblox game that mixes RPG, platforming and racing elements to create an experience that has been visited over a billion times. The game races you against other players on circuits filled with obstacles and power ups.

At the start of the game though, your character won't be anywhere close to winning as you'll be moving at a snail's pace. To get faster you'll have to earn more Steps so you can level up quicker and collect Gems to buy Pets. If you need a helping hand catching and overtaking the opposition, you'll want to grab as many Legends of Speed codes as you can. These codes offer free Steps and Gems which will help you beef up your character quicker.

Working Legends of Speed codes

speedchampion000 - 5,000 gems

- 5,000 gems legends500 - 500 gems

- 500 gems sparkles300 - 300 gems

- 300 gems launch200 - 200 gems

- 200 gems racer300 - 300 steps

- 300 steps SPRINT250 - 250 steps

- 250 steps hyper250 - 250 steps

Expired Legends of Speed codes

Currently, there are no expired Legends of Speed codes.

How to redeem Legends of Speed codes

Redeeming a working code in Legends of Speed is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:

Launch Legends of Speed. When the game boots up look for the Codes button on the right. Click on it and it will open up a Codes menu with a textbox. Simply enter in a code and press redeem.

If you've got a valid, working code then you'll get a notification appear on screen saying the code went through. If you get an error message, then that means the code is no longer active. Roblox codes tend to be time sensitive so if you see a code you like the look of, make sure you redeem it quickly.