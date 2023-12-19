Attack on Titan Evolution codes for December 2023
19th December 2023: We checked for new AoT Evolution codes.
Attack on Titan: Evolution is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll face off against blocky versions of the titans from the popular anime Attack on Titan. In between massive battles, you’ll buy and upgrade gear, invest in a skill tree, and complete missions to climb the scout rankings.
Both battling, and spending time customizing your skills and gear, in Attack on Titan: Evolution will help you get stronger, but ultimately, you want to make sure you have as many resources as possible to make these investments easier. Luckily, you can input a variety of Attack on Titan: Evolution codes to grab some free Gold, Spins, and even the occasional potion to earn some quick XP or Gold. The team behind Attack on Titan: Evolution, aptly called Attack on Titan Evolution, normally distributes these codes on the game’s Roblox page and on socials, but we’ve done all the hard work and rounded up all of the current and expired codes for Attack on Titan: Evolution right here.
All working Attack on Titan: Evolution codes
- BeatOhio: 50k Gold, 25 Spins
- SHUTDOWNFIX: 25 Spins
- WZit&Khirow: 25 Spins
- FIXINGBUGS: 30k Gold
- AOTEBACK: 2 XP Potions, 2 Gold Potions
- PRESTIGE4: 20k Gold, 35 Spins
- NEWUI: 75 Spins
All expired Attack on Titan: Evolution codes
- GIFTPASS
- THANKSGIVING
- SORRYFORDELAY
- LEGOPATCHES
- BOSSxAOTE
- 118kLikes!
- 470KLIKES
- XURYBACKFROMROME
- ELITEFIX!
- NEWChaoticRaids!
- Progress
- Return
- 16MILLIONVISITS
- 90kLikes
- BossStudiosBack
- ShiftingComeback
- DecemberSoSoon?
- EReNYeAGeR
- CaleBArlerT
- PRAYFORPAN
- AbnormalVotes
- SORRY
- 80KLIKES
- BossLuck
- ATTACKTITAN
- TITANSHIFTINGSOON
- MaidFitOUT
- BossStudio
- OnePieceCrates
- ENDOFEASTERv2
- Easter2023!
- NEWSTUDIO
- 50KLIKES
- 5MVISITS
- 100KFAVS
- 35KLIKES
- 40KLIKES
- 30KLIKES
- 2MVISITS
- 2MVISITS+
- 25KLIKES
- BACKINBUSINESS
- PEAK
- FIXES
- STRESSTEST
- AOTERELEASE
How do I redeem codes in Attack on Titan: Evolution?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Attack on Titan: Evolution? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Attack on Titan: Evolution in Roblox.
- Head to the game’s main menu if you aren’t there already.
- Click the “Settings” button located at the bottom of the menu list.
- Click the “CODES” button in the menu that pops up.
- Enter your code in the “ENTER CODE” field and hit “REDEEM.”
