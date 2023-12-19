Attack on Titan Evolution codes for December 2023

19th December 2023: We checked for new AoT Evolution codes.

Attack on Titan: Evolution is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll face off against blocky versions of the titans from the popular anime Attack on Titan. In between massive battles, you’ll buy and upgrade gear, invest in a skill tree, and complete missions to climb the scout rankings.

Both battling, and spending time customizing your skills and gear, in Attack on Titan: Evolution will help you get stronger, but ultimately, you want to make sure you have as many resources as possible to make these investments easier. Luckily, you can input a variety of Attack on Titan: Evolution codes to grab some free Gold, Spins, and even the occasional potion to earn some quick XP or Gold. The team behind Attack on Titan: Evolution, aptly called Attack on Titan Evolution, normally distributes these codes on the game’s Roblox page and on socials, but we’ve done all the hard work and rounded up all of the current and expired codes for Attack on Titan: Evolution right here.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Attack on Titan: Evolution codes

BeatOhio : 50k Gold, 25 Spins

: 50k Gold, 25 Spins SHUTDOWNFIX : 25 Spins

: 25 Spins WZit&Khirow : 25 Spins

: 25 Spins FIXINGBUGS : 30k Gold

: 30k Gold AOTEBACK : 2 XP Potions, 2 Gold Potions

: 2 XP Potions, 2 Gold Potions PRESTIGE4 : 20k Gold, 35 Spins

: 20k Gold, 35 Spins NEWUI: 75 Spins

All expired Attack on Titan: Evolution codes

GIFTPASS

THANKSGIVING

SORRYFORDELAY

LEGOPATCHES

BOSSxAOTE

118kLikes!

470KLIKES

XURYBACKFROMROME

ELITEFIX!

NEWChaoticRaids!

Progress

Return

16MILLIONVISITS

90kLikes

BossStudiosBack

ShiftingComeback

DecemberSoSoon?

EReNYeAGeR

CaleBArlerT

PRAYFORPAN

AbnormalVotes

SORRY

80KLIKES

BossLuck

ATTACKTITAN

TITANSHIFTINGSOON

MaidFitOUT

BossStudio

OnePieceCrates

ENDOFEASTERv2

Easter2023!

NEWSTUDIO

50KLIKES

5MVISITS

100KFAVS

35KLIKES

40KLIKES

30KLIKES

2MVISITS

2MVISITS+

25KLIKES

BACKINBUSINESS

PEAK

FIXES

STRESSTEST

AOTERELEASE

How do I redeem codes in Attack on Titan: Evolution?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Attack on Titan: Evolution? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Attack on Titan: Evolution in Roblox. Head to the game’s main menu if you aren’t there already. Click the “Settings” button located at the bottom of the menu list. Image credit: VG247/Attack on Titan Evolution Click the “CODES” button in the menu that pops up. Image credit: VG247/Attack on Titan Evolution Enter your code in the “ENTER CODE” field and hit “REDEEM.”

If you’ve fought enough titans for the day, but still want to play other anime Roblox games, we’ve got your back with our Peroxide codes list, Project Baki 3 codes list, and Anime Fighters codes list. Or, if you’re looking for other popular Roblox games that aren’t necessarily anime-inspired, we’ve also compiled code lists for Blade Ball, Untitled Boxing Game, and Toilet Tower Defense!