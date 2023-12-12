Here's the best watch order for Attack on Titan

After 10 years, you've finally decided to check out Attack on Titan, that one anime nobody can stop talking about. It was only a matter of time, as it's obviously proven to be incredibly popular, even if it was stretched out a bit at the end there. At the same time, you might be completely new to the series, so let's cover what it is you're in store for.

Attack on Titan predominantly focuses on Eren Yeager and his friends, as they go about their days living in a walled city. Those giant brick walls aren't just for decoration, but for protection, as in this world there are giant creatures called Titans that want to do nothing but eat humans. Everything kicks off for Eren when he watches his mother being eaten by a Titan, and soon discovers that he somehow has the ability to turn into one. As you can probably tell, that's a bit of a central mystery for a while, and as the series progresses you'll end up with more and more questions.

It found a lot of success on Netflix, ending up as a lot of newer anime fans' first anime series, hence why it's been so popular right up to the show's recent finale. But with the final season being split up into so many parts, you might be left a bit uncertain as to how you should watch the show. Read on to find out how!

Attack on Titan watch order

The best watch order for Attack on Titan is release order. So start with the first episode of season 1, which is titled 'To You, 2,000 Years in the Future', and then work your way through to the AoT ending in 'The Final Chapters: Special 2'.

The reason why it's best to watch AoT in release order, as opposed to chronological order, is because of the OVA (Original video animation) episodes. These episodes were released separately from the main season runs, and act as side stories for characters like Jean, Mikasa and Levi.

The OVAs happen at different points in the AoT timeline, and if you watched Attack on Titan in chronological order first some plot points would be spoiled by the OVAs.

You can find the best watch order for Attack on Titan below:

Episodes 1 to 25 (Season 1)

Ilse's Notebook (OVA)

The Sudden Visitor (OVA)

Distress (OVA)

No Regrets (OVA)

Episodes 26 to 37 (Season 2)

Lost Girls Wall Sina Goodbye (OVA)

Episodes 38 to 40 (Season 3 Part 1)

Lost Girls Lost in the Cruel World (OVA)

Episodes 41 to 49 (Season 3 Part 1)

Episodes 50 to 59 (Season 3 Part 2)

Episodes 60 to 75 (Season 4 Part 1)

Episodes 76 to 87 (Season 4 Part 2)

Episode 88 (The Final Chapters: Special 1)

Episode 89 (The Final Chapters: Special 2)

How to watch Attack on Titan

You can watch Attack on Titan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Both services have every episode from season 1 to season 4, but Crunchyroll has the OVA episodes in its library whereas Hulu doesn't. Hulu and Crunchyroll are both priced from $7.99 a month, and offer free trials. New members can get Hulu free for the first month, while Crunchyroll Premium - which you'll need to watch every AoT episode and the OVAs - has a 14 day free trial.

If you're still sitting on the fence with Attack on Titan, you can watch the first season entirely for free via Crunchyroll's ad-supported viewing. Simply head to the Attack on Titan Crunchyroll page and choose the episode you want to watch from the first season to get started.

That's it for our Attack on Titan watch order. For more anime content, find out about the new Pokemon anime and the next anime from Dragon Ball's Akira Toriyama which are both launching next year. Or, if you want to start a new series now find out why you shouldn't skip Pluto, which we've described as the most important anime of 2023.