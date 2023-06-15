Toy SoldierZ codes for June 2023

15th June, 2023: We checked for new Toy SoldierZ codes.

Toy SoldierZ is a new Roblox game that's all about base building and fighting waves of enemies. You'll start off having to defend against a few toy soldiers, but as you progress through the ranks, the waves get tougher and tougher, with enemies able to get powerful weapons like tanks and attack helicopters.

To build your toy army and get more materials to build your fort you'll need Bearz. This in-game currency is used to purchase boxes and crates that give you extra materials and soldiers, and is also used to upgrade your existing units. If you don't have enough Bearz, or soldiers, you can redeem some Toy SoldierZ codes to help. There aren't many active codes available right now, but codes typically offer free units and can dish out free Bearz.

Working Toy SoldierZ codes

70K - 1 Sniper Soldier, 200 Play Points

- 1 Sniper Soldier, 200 Play Points 60k - 1 Sniper Soldier, 150 Play Points

Expired Toy SoldierZ codes

50k

43K

38K

325H

25K

1000LIKES

200LIKES

100LIKES

How to redeem Toy SoldierZ codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Toy SoldierZ? Here's how:

Launch Toy SoldierZ in Roblox. Click the 'Store' button on the left. Select the 'Enter Codes' option at the top of the menu. Type a code into the textbox which says 'Enter Here' and then press the Enter key.

When you enter a code into the textbox for the first time lookout for the box directly above it in the menu. If the code you entered is valid then this box will display what goodies are available with the code.

Otherwise, if the box is instead stuck on 'searching' then that means the code is no longer active. Codes for Toy SoldierZ are time sensitive so make sure you redeem them quickly.

If you like Toy SoldierZ then check out our list of Toy Defense codes for help with another similar Roblox experience. Also visit our All Star Tower Defense codes and Tower Defense Simulator codes pages for help with other games where you defend against waves of enemies. For help with other popular Roblox games head to our Blox Fruits codes, Shindo Life codes and Anime Adventures codes pages.