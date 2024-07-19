Anime Protectors Defense codes for July 2024
Get free Gems and Summon new Units.
Featuring characters based on popular anime series like Dragon Ball Z, Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece, Anime Protectors Defense is a Roblox tower defense game where you’ll summon tiny anime heroes to help you fend off waves of enemies from attacking your base.
Between the game’s story mode, raids, and trading feature, you’ll likely be tempted to summon for quite a few new heroes using Gems. Unfortunately, these can be hard to come by in-game, but luckily, you can get hundreds of free Gems through Anime Protectors Defense codes.
The game’s developers usually share new codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Anime Protectors Defense code right here so you can get back to defending your base.
All working Anime Protectors Defense codes
- 30KHeartReal: 300 Gems
- 400KVisitsNicee: 300 Gems
- 50KGRPSOFAST: 300 Gems
- 4KLIKESYAHH: 300 Gems
- 5KSOMUCHTHANKS: 300 Gems
All expired Anime Protectors Defense codes
- Beta
- Rahumi
- Otaku1KFav1DayNice
- !2KFav2DaysSogoi
- 3K4DaysWOw!
- 50!KVists4DaysOMG
- 2KMembersGroup!
- 1KLikesWow8WPlayers
- 2KLikesAmazingg
- 25KGroupJoinForMore
- 15kFavBeforeUpdateWow
- 4KJoinDCServerForMor
- 200KVisitsWoah
How do I redeem codes in Anime Protectors Defense?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Protectors Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Make sure you join the game’s Roblox group — you won’t be able to redeem codes until you have!
- Launch Anime Protectors Defense in Roblox.
- Click the 'Codes' button on the left side of your screen.
- Type your code into the field that pops up and hit 'Redeem'.
