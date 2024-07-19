Anime Protectors Defense codes for July 2024

Featuring characters based on popular anime series like Dragon Ball Z, Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece, Anime Protectors Defense is a Roblox tower defense game where you’ll summon tiny anime heroes to help you fend off waves of enemies from attacking your base.

Between the game’s story mode, raids, and trading feature, you’ll likely be tempted to summon for quite a few new heroes using Gems. Unfortunately, these can be hard to come by in-game, but luckily, you can get hundreds of free Gems through Anime Protectors Defense codes.

The game’s developers usually share new codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Anime Protectors Defense code right here so you can get back to defending your base.

All working Anime Protectors Defense codes

30KHeartReal : 300 Gems

: 300 Gems 400KVisitsNicee : 300 Gems

: 300 Gems 50KGRPSOFAST : 300 Gems

: 300 Gems 4KLIKESYAHH : 300 Gems

: 300 Gems 5KSOMUCHTHANKS: 300 Gems

All expired Anime Protectors Defense codes

Beta

Rahumi

Otaku1KFav1DayNice

!2KFav2DaysSogoi

3K4DaysWOw!

50!KVists4DaysOMG

2KMembersGroup!

1KLikesWow8WPlayers

2KLikesAmazingg

25KGroupJoinForMore

15kFavBeforeUpdateWow

4KJoinDCServerForMor

200KVisitsWoah

How do I redeem codes in Anime Protectors Defense?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Protectors Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Make sure you join the game’s Roblox group — you won’t be able to redeem codes until you have! Launch Anime Protectors Defense in Roblox. Click the 'Codes' button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Anime Guardians Defense Type your code into the field that pops up and hit 'Redeem'. Image credit: VG247/Anime Guardians Defense

