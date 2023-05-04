Become a Hacker to Prove Dad Wrong Tycoon codes [May 2023]

4th May 2023: We checked for new Become a Hacker codes.

Become a Hacker to Prove Dad Wrong Tycoon is a brand new Roblox game that neatly sums up its premise in the title. As the name suggests, the experience sees you becoming a hacker to, well, prove your dad wrong after he throws you out of his basement and into the streets.

Luckily, there's plenty of rundown houses nearby that you can buy for next to nothing and build your hacking empire from. You'll hack victims yourself, recruit new hackers and fix servers in your base when they go down, all on your quest to show your dad he's wrong. If you need help getting started, make sure you redeem the dev's Become a Hacker codes to earn free cash. This in-game currency can be used to recruit new hackers and upgrade your base of operations so you can earn more money.

Of course, while this is a tongue-in-cheek Roblox game it's important to say that you should never try this out in real life. Hacking and scamming people out of money is a devastating crime and highly illegal.

Working Become a Hacker to Prove Dad Wrong Tycoon codes

BACKROOMS - $7,777

- $7,777 DEVOUR - $10,000

- $10,000 HACKER - $15,000

- $15,000 MANAGER - $20,000

- $20,000 CARS - $20,000

Expired Become a Hacker to Prove Dad Wrong Tycoon codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Become a Hacker.

How to redeem Become a Hacker to Prove Dad Wrong Tycoon codes

Not sure how to redeem codes for Become a Hacker? Here's how:

Launch Become a Hacker to Prove Dad Wrong Tycoon in Roblox. Once in-game click on the Shop (i.e trolley) icon on the left. This will bring up a Shop menu with a small Codes box on the left. Enter a code into the textbox in the Codes menu and press the on-screen green Enter button.

If the code you entered is valid then you'll get a notification appear on screen letting you know it's gone through. Codes for Roblox games tend to be time sensitive so if you see a code you like the look of don't delay in redeeming it.