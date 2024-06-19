A Universal Time codes for June 2024

A Universal Time is an anime-inspired Roblox game where you’ll collect skins and abilities based on series like Hunter x Hunter, Dragon Ball Z, and JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure. Along with your newfound anime powers, you’ll fight bosses, level up abilities, take on quests in a massive open world, and aim to become the strongest fighter around.

Searching for skins? You can use A Universal Time codes to grab some free Skin Crates (and occasionally other resources) that’ll let you roll for rare characters. Developer Universe Time Studio usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every A Universal Time code right here so you can get right back to fighting bosses (and rolling for skins).

All working A Universal Time codes

PHASE2 : 10 Skin Crates

: 10 Skin Crates Z410KFOLLOWS : 10 Skin Crates (must have leveled up any ability 100 times)

: 10 Skin Crates (must have leveled up any ability 100 times) NUB10KFOLLOWS : 10 Skin Crates (must have leveled up any ability 100 times)

: 10 Skin Crates (must have leveled up any ability 100 times) SUBTOSTRIFE28YT: Rewards

All expired A Universal Time codes

AsgoreFanClub

ILOVEGACHA

BonRestorePack2

PuddestApologyVideo

melon

1MillionMembers

Reaper

Ascension

PhantomBlood

BattleTendency

Grindfest

GrindNeverStops

NewStandsWoo

NAHIDWIN

UCOINSCOMPENSATION

UCOINSCOMPENSATION2

ANUBISISTHESTRONGESTSTAND

SORRYFORDELAY

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

IGRIS

DRAGONKNIGHTUPDATEYOOO

SUMMERUPDATEPARTONE

SORRYFORISSUES

AUNIVERSALSUMMER

THXFOR700K!

THEONEPIECEISREAL

THXFORFOLLOWINGME

THXFOR10KFOLLOWERS

THXFORSHUTDOWNNUB

BYEE10KFOLLOWS

10KI10KFOLLOWS

SHUTDOWN



How do I redeem codes in A Universal Time?

Not sure how to redeem codes in A Universal Time? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch A Universal Time in Roblox. Hit Play and select a game mode. Make sure you’re in the game’s Roblox group — you won’t be able to redeem codes if you aren’t. Hit the menu button in the bottom left corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Universe Time Studio Click the Shop button. Image credit: VG247/Universe Time Studio On the left side of the Shop menu, click Miscellaneous. Image credit: VG247/Universe Time Studio Enter your code in the field and hit 'Redeem Code'.

