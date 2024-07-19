Rock Fruit codes for July 2024

Inspired by the popular anime One Piece, Rock Fruit is a Roblox adventure game where you’ll explore a massive world, fight bosses, and hunt for rare items (whether it’s through digging in piles of sand, fighting foes, or searching for Devil Fruit).

If you want to boost your luck early on in your playthrough in the hopes of finding rarer collectibles, you can double it using Rock Fruit codes, which will get you some instant double luck boosts. You can usually find these codes on YouTube, but we’ve gone ahead and done the hard work for you with this handy list of current and expired Rock Fruit codes.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Rock Fruit codes

Shadow : 2x Lucky Drop boost (15 minutes)

: 2x Lucky Drop boost (15 minutes) FREECODE3: 2x Lucky Drop boost (15 minutes)

All expired Rock Fruit codes

UPDATE97

UPDATE96

UPDATE95

RimuruXD

IchigoXD

How do I redeem codes in Rock Fruit?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Rock Fruit? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Rock Fruit in Roblox. Click the Menu button near the bottom left corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/House Piano Click the Codes button that appears next to it. Image credit: VG247/House Piano Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit Redeem. Image credit: VG247/House Piano

Looking for another Roblox game to get a head start in after Rock Fruit? Head to our codes guides for other anime games like Anime Spirits, Anime Realms Simulator, Clover Retribution, Meta Lock, and Anime Fighters Simulator.