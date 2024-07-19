Rock Fruit codes for July 2024
And how to redeem Rock Fruit codes in Roblox.
Inspired by the popular anime One Piece, Rock Fruit is a Roblox adventure game where you’ll explore a massive world, fight bosses, and hunt for rare items (whether it’s through digging in piles of sand, fighting foes, or searching for Devil Fruit).
If you want to boost your luck early on in your playthrough in the hopes of finding rarer collectibles, you can double it using Rock Fruit codes, which will get you some instant double luck boosts. You can usually find these codes on YouTube, but we’ve gone ahead and done the hard work for you with this handy list of current and expired Rock Fruit codes.
All working Rock Fruit codes
- Shadow: 2x Lucky Drop boost (15 minutes)
- FREECODE3: 2x Lucky Drop boost (15 minutes)
All expired Rock Fruit codes
- UPDATE97
- UPDATE96
- UPDATE95
- RimuruXD
- IchigoXD
How do I redeem codes in Rock Fruit?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Rock Fruit? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Rock Fruit in Roblox.
- Click the Menu button near the bottom left corner of your screen.
- Click the Codes button that appears next to it.
- Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit Redeem.
