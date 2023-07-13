Legend of Immortals codes for July 2023

13th July, 2023: We checked for new Legend of Immortals codes.

Legend of Immortals is a new Roblox game that should appeal to fans of action RPGs like Dragon Quest and the Tales of series. The experience transports you to a mystical world where you take on quests, fight bosses and defeat Slime enemies that look similar to the iconic foes from the long-running Square Enix series.

Legend of Immortals has only just launched and is currently in beta, but is being updated on a regular basis. And if you're already captivated by the game's magical world make sure you redeem some Legend of Immortals codes to help you out on your adventures. Codes can be redeemed to get Gold and Gems, with the latter used for the game's gacha-style system that dishes out rare equipment and weapons.

Working Legend of Immortals codes

opentest - 10,000 Gold

- 10,000 Gold openbeta_2K666 - 100 Gems

- 100 Gems openBETA_4K868 - 100 Gems

Expired Legend of Immortals codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Legend of Immortals.

How to redeem Legend of Immortals codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Legend of Immortals? Here's how:

Launch Legend of Immortals in Roblox. Once you're in-game click on the Shop button in the top right. Image credit: Roblox/MarsStudio Then, select the Gift Code option on the left to get to the codes screen. Image credit: Roblox/MarsStudio Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Enter' key. Image credit: Roblox/MarsStudio

If the code you entered is valid a notification will appear on screen letting you know the code has been redeemed successfully. The notification won't say what goodies you've claimed for free, so you'll have to look at your Gold and Gems balance to see if it has gone up since redeeming the code.

