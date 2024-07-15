Korrupt Zombies codes for July 2024

Inspired by Call of Duty Zombies, Korrupt Zombies is a Roblox FPS where you’ll fend off the undead. In this game, you’ll build the loadout of your dreams, collect snazzy weapon wraps, and join other players to fight off wave after wave of zombies.

If you want to customize your guns and unlock new attachments, you’ll want to stock up on Shards and Koins, the latter of which can be especially tricky to come by in-game. Luckily, you can redeem Korrupt Zombies codes for a decent amount of both Shards and Koins.

Developer Axillary Studios typically distributes these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Korrupt Zombies code right here so you can get right back to the hunt.

All working Korrupt Zombies codes

EMG : 20 Koins, 1,500 Shards

: 20 Koins, 1,500 Shards rhomanW : 20 Koins, 1,500 Shards

: 20 Koins, 1,500 Shards JMT : 20 Koins, 1,500 Shards

: 20 Koins, 1,500 Shards Elgaming : 20 Koins, 1,500 Shards

: 20 Koins, 1,500 Shards TLex : 20 Koins, 1,500 Shards

: 20 Koins, 1,500 Shards capi: 20 Koins, 1,500 Shards

All expired Korrupt Zombies codes

wawa

How do I redeem codes in Korrupt Zombies?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Korrupt Zombies? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Korrupt Zombies in Roblox. From the game’s main menu, click the 'Store' tab. Click the 'Redeem' button near the bottom right corner of your screen. Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit 'Redeem'.

