Project No Hesi codes for December 2023

Promotional image for Roblox game Project No Hesi showing two Japanese-style sports cars by a bridge at night.
Image credit: VG247/@Lelloilporcello11
Amelia Zollner avatar
Guide by Amelia Zollner Contributor
Published on
20th December 2023: We checked for new Project No Hesi codes.

Project: No Hesi is an open-world Roblox driving game where you’ll earn cash and level up by driving around a realistic city. With said cash, you’ll be able to purchase new cars and ultimately aim to collect every car the game has to offer (and it has a pretty long list).

You’ll start with a little orange BRW M3 E92, but you’ll earn cash and be able to upgrade from everything from Fords to Ferraris. These cars can be a bit expensive right away, but you can use codes to get some sweet, sweet cash (or even the occasional free car) that will help you get a quick start early on in your playthrough. These codes are normally announced by the developer on its socials, but we’ve done the hard work and compiled this list of all the latest Project: No Hesi codes to let you get back to racing through the city as soon as possible.

All working Project: No Hesi codes

  • GT500: Mustang GT500

All expired Project: No Hesi codes

  • RELEASE
  • SORRY

How do I redeem codes in Project: No Hesi?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Project: No Hesi? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Project: No Hesi in Roblox.
  2. Hit the play button.
  3. If you haven’t already, complete the game’s tutorial.
  4. Click the Twitter icon button near the top left corner of your screen.
    5. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to access the codes menu in Project No Hesi.
    Image credit: VG247/@Lelloilporcello11
  5. Enter your code into the field that pops up and be sure to hit “REDEEM.”
    6. Arrow pointing at the codes menu in the Roblox driving game Project No Hesi.
    Image credit: VG247/@Lelloilporcello11

