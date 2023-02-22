21st February, 2023: We added new SharkBite 2 codes.

Show your fellow Roblox players who rules the seas in SharkBite 2. Like its predecessor, this new Roblox game puts you in the shoes of the hunter or the hunted in a tense battle of survival. You'll either take control of a captain who's out at sea in a boat trying to survive a roaming shark. Or, you'll play as a shark attacking other players.

Games are won if the shark manages to dispatch all other players, while those on boats can win if they simply survive a round or use weapons to take out the shark. If you're just getting started and need help surviving you can redeem codes to give yourself a head start. SharkBite 2 codes can be used to get free Shark Teeth, which is the in-game currency used to upgrade your loadout, or to get cosmetics that can be added to your own custom boat. If you're on the hunt for new codes, then we're here to help - we've rounded up all the latest active codes that you can redeem today.

Working SharkBite 2 Codes

100K - Thumbs Up cosmetic (NEW!)

How to redeem SharkBite 2 Codes

Got a SharkBite 2 code you want to cash in today? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to redeem a code:

Launch SharkBite 2 in Roblox. Click on the button with the Twitter logo. You can redeem a SharkBite 2 code in the lobby before a game. And simply enter in the code and press the redeem button.

Did you enter a SharkBite 2 code and it didn't register? That's because the code is no longer valid. As with other Roblox games, SharkBite 2 codes are time sensitive so if you come across a code you like the look of be sure to act quick!

