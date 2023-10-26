The House codes for October 2023

26th October, 2023: We added new The House TD codes.

When it comes to the creepiest games on Roblox, The House TD gives DOORS and Evade a run for their money. It's a tower defense game like All Star Tower Defense, but this time around players are defending against wave after wave of nightmarish looking creatures in a haunted house location.

Especially when you have to deal with more powerful waves, The House TD can bring out some ungodly looking creations, which means it isn't for the faint of heart. If you're ready to face the horrors waiting for you, then make sure to redeem some The House codes so you're fully prepared for the nightmarish challenges that await you. There aren't many codes available currently, but it will still help you get free Soul Gems - which are needed to summon for new units you can take into battle.

Working The House codes

Currently, there is only one working code for The House TD:

House3k: 100 Soul Gems (NEW!)

Expired The House codes

There are no expired codes for The House TD at the moment.

How to redeem The House codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in The House TD? Here's what you need to do:

Launch The House TD in Roblox. Once you drop in-game select the button in the bottom left without an icon. Image credit: VG247/Spectral Roblox A textbox will then appear in that same area which says 'Enter code here'. Image credit: VG247/Spectral Roblox Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Enter' key.

If the code you entered is active, the text in the textbook will change to 'SUCCESS'. If you get an error message instead, then that means the code is unfortunately no longer working.

