Ninja Fighting Simulator codes for August 2023

7th August, 2023: We added new Ninja Fighting Simulator codes.

Ninja Fighting Simulator is a new Roblox game where you try to become the strongest shinobi around. It's similar to another hit experience, Arm Wrestle Simulator, with both games giving your clicking muscles a good workout.

You'll have to click over and over again to train up your character's stats, like their katana power, and when you're ready you can duke it out in PvP or PvE sword fights. Duels against other players and the computer, however, also require a lot of clicking. If you want to give your fingers a rest, you can always redeem a couple of Ninja Fighting Simulator codes to power up your budding ninja much quicker. Codes offers freebies such as Pets, giving you stat boosts, and helping you make light work of training your shinobi.

Working Ninja Fighting Simulator codes

SECRET - Shark Ninja skin (NEW!)

- Shark Ninja skin (NEW!) MISSING - Missing Ninja pet (NEW!)

- Missing Ninja pet (NEW!) UPDATE - Elephant Ninja pet (NEW!)

- Elephant Ninja pet (NEW!) THANKS - Ice Dog pet (NEW!)

Expired Ninja Fighting Simulator codes

UGC

LIMITED

How to redeem Ninja Fighting Simulator codes

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in Ninja Fighting Simulator:

Launch Ninja Fighting Simulator in Roblox. Once you get in-game click the 'Codes' button on the right of your screen. Image credit: Roblox/Ninja Simulatr This will open up a 'Codes' menu with a textbox that says 'Enter Code'. Image credit: Roblox/Ninja Simulatr Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem' button.

If the code you entered is active, then the text inside the 'Redeem' button will change, with a notificiation appearing letting you know what goodies you've claimed for free. However, if the code you entered is no longer working the text will change instead to 'Code expired! Cannot redeem!' Codes for Roblox games don't last forever so if you see a code you like the look of for Ninja Fighting Simulator make sure you redeem it quickly.

