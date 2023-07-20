Push Simulator codes for July 2023

20th July 2023: We added new Push Simulator codes.

Push Simulator is a new Roblox game that's all about getting strong enough to beat people in a pushing contest. You'll pump iron to build up strength and then, when you're ready, engage in a battle with an opponent where you try to push them over the edge of a platform. Remember, don't try this at home kids as it's dangerous in real-life.

Like a lot of Roblox games, Push Simulator involves a lot of clicking. You have to click repeatedly when you use dumbells and then have to click some more you when you face off with an opponent and try to push them off a platform. If you need to give your fingers a bit of a rest you can always redeem some Push Simulator codes to help you out. Codes offer stat boosts which makes training your character easier on your fingers.

Working Push Simulator codes

Currently, there is only one active code for Push Simulator:

PUSH - Double strength boost for 20 minutes (NEW!)

Expired Push Simulator codes

There are no expired codes for Push Simulator at the moment.

How to redeem Push Simulator codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Push Simulator? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Push Simulator in Roblox. Click the button on the left with the shopping basket icon. Image credit: Roblox/TurboByte Games This will open up the 'Shop!' menu. Select the button with the Twitter tick icon. Image credit: Roblox/TurboByte Games You will then be taken to a 'Codes' screen with a textbox that says 'Enter Here'. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem!' button. Image credit: Roblox/TurboByte Games

If you entered in an active code a notification will appear on screen letting you know what you've redeemed for free. If you get an error message instead then that means the code is no longer working. Codes for Roblox games tend to be time sensitive so if you see a code you like the look of for Push Simulator it's best to act sooner rather than later.

