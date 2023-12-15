Circus Tower Defense codes for December 2023

15th December 2023: We added new Circus Tower Defense codes.

Circus Tower Defense is a Roblox game that should appeal to fans of All Star Tower Defense and Toilet Tower Defense. Like those popular experiences, the name of the game is deploying an array of auto-battling units on a map to defend against wave after wave of enemies, and protect the base they're marching towards.

This time around though, the game is loosely themed around circuses - with your starter unit being a jester. If the idea of an army full of jesters doesn't appeal to you, there's a whole host of other more bizarre units that you can collect and deploy on the game's colorful maps. To get new units, you'll need Coins and that's where Circus Tower Defense codes can help you out. Codes dish out free Coins, which you'll need to use the game's Summon system to pull for new units that you can deploy on the battlefield.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Circus Tower Defense codes

100KMEMBERS : 100 Coins (NEW!)

: 100 Coins (NEW!) ENDLESS : 100 Coins

: 100 Coins WEBACK : 100 Coins

: 100 Coins 1MILVISITS : 100 Coins

: 100 Coins 50KMEMBERS: 100 Coins

Expired Circus Tower Defense codes

CIRCUS

SORRY

tyboosters

How to redeem Circus Tower Defense codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Circus Tower Defense? Here's a step-by-step guide:

Launch Circus Tower Defense in Roblox. Then, select the button at the top of your screen with a heart icon. Image credit: VG247/Circus Tower Defense This will open up a Codes menu with a textbox that says 'Enter code here'. Type a code into the textbox and then select the 'Confirm code' button underneath it. Image credit: VG247/Circus Tower Defense

If the code you entered is active, the text in the textbox will change to 'Redeemed code!' But if the code is no longer working you'll get a 'Code expired' error message instead.

That's it for our guide on Circus Tower Defense codes. If you need a hand with other tower defense games on Roblox, then check out our lists of Tower Defense Simulator codes and Anime World Tower Defense codes. Or, if you want freebies for other popular Roblox experiences head to our pages on Blox Fruits codes, Blade Ball codes and Anime Adventures codes.