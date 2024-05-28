Fight For Survival codes for May 2024

Fight For Survival is a Roblox battle royale game where you’ll have to fight to survive on a set of small islands. As you fight off other players, you’ll grow stronger with every punch and unlock new abilities (and eventually weapons), letting you collect badges and kills.

Especially early on in your survival journey, it can be a bit hard to fight back enough and not fall off the island. If this is the case for you, you might want to redeem some Fight For Survival codes.

Posted by developer Project: Survival in the game’s Discord server, these codes will get you some free boosts and some bonus Coins. We’ve rounded up every current and expired Fight For Survival code right here so you can get back to what’s important: surviving!

All working Fight For Survival codes

RELEASE : 1 random boost

: 1 random boost 300LIKES : 100 Coins, 1 random boost

: 100 Coins, 1 random boost UPDATE2: 1 random boost

All expired Fight For Survival codes

Fight For Survival is a relatively new game, so it doesn’t have any expired codes yet. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to add them to this list!

How do I redeem codes in Fight For Survival?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Fight For Survival? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Fight For Survival in Roblox. In the lobby area, walk over to the blue codes circle and step inside. Image credit: VG247/Project: Survival Press and hold E to open up the codes window. Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit “Redeem.” Image credit: VG247/Project: Survival

