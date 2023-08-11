Project XXL codes for August 2023

11th August 2023: We added new Project XXL codes.

Project XXL is a popular Roblox game inspired by some of the most iconic animes of all time. In this action RPG you'll explore a huge city packed full of quests to take on, enemies to fight in supercharged anime-style battles, and opportunities to learn new abilities from martial arts masters.

Along the way you'll also meet characters inspired by smash hit animes like Dragon Ball Z, One Piece and Naruto. If you're struggling with the game's many challenges, you can always redeem a couple of Project XXL codes to get a helping hand. Codes for Project XXL offer freebies like Spins, which can be used to customise your character's race and specialisation, as well as extra items and stat boosts.

Working Project XXL codes

Gimmespinsnow - 50 Spins (NEW!)

- 50 Spins (NEW!) Gimmespinsnow2 - 50 Spins (NEW!)

- 50 Spins (NEW!) 100spincodeyay2 - 100 Spins (NEW!)

- 100 Spins (NEW!) 100spincodeyay - 100 Spins (NEW!)

- 100 Spins (NEW!) codes4me - 10 random items (req lvl 500) (NEW!)

- 10 random items (req lvl 500) (NEW!) SubToTaklamanM - 6 hours of double everything

Expired Project XXL codes

rinneganupdate

10rare

fortune4newcode

redgems10x

plusultra4sure

newcode33

universereset

almostback

50spinscode4

50spinscode3

50spinscode2

50spinscode

25kneedles

moremangekyos

newmangekyos

newspins4races

3kupupupupup

needmorecodes

sharinganupdate

How to redeem Project XXL codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Project XXL? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Project XXL in Roblox. Once you drop in-game click the 'Settings' button on the left. Image credit: VG247/ Witch Hunter Barracks This will open up a 'Settings' menu with a textbox in the bottom right-corner that says 'Enter Code'. Image credit: VG247/ Witch Hunter Barracks Simply type a code into the textbox. You don't need to press 'Enter' afterwards, if the code is valid it will register automatically.

If the code you entered is active it will disappear from the textbox, and above the 'Settings' menu a notification will appear letting you know what in-game goodies you have claimed for free. But if nothing happens then that means the code is no longer working. Codes for Roblox games are usually time sensitive, so make sure you act quick if you see a code you like the look of for Project XXL.

