Project XXL codes for August 2023

Make sure you excel at Project XXL.

Artwork for the Roblox game Project XXL showing different anime characters pulling powerful, super-charged poses.
Image credit: Roblox/ Witch Hunter Barracks
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake
Published on
11th August 2023: We added new Project XXL codes.

Project XXL is a popular Roblox game inspired by some of the most iconic animes of all time. In this action RPG you'll explore a huge city packed full of quests to take on, enemies to fight in supercharged anime-style battles, and opportunities to learn new abilities from martial arts masters.

Along the way you'll also meet characters inspired by smash hit animes like Dragon Ball Z, One Piece and Naruto. If you're struggling with the game's many challenges, you can always redeem a couple of Project XXL codes to get a helping hand. Codes for Project XXL offer freebies like Spins, which can be used to customise your character's race and specialisation, as well as extra items and stat boosts.

Working Project XXL codes

  • Gimmespinsnow - 50 Spins (NEW!)
  • Gimmespinsnow2 - 50 Spins (NEW!)
  • 100spincodeyay2 - 100 Spins (NEW!)
  • 100spincodeyay - 100 Spins (NEW!)
  • codes4me - 10 random items (req lvl 500) (NEW!)
  • SubToTaklamanM - 6 hours of double everything

Expired Project XXL codes

  • rinneganupdate
  • 10rare
  • fortune4newcode
  • redgems10x
  • plusultra4sure
  • newcode33
  • universereset
  • almostback
  • 50spinscode4
  • 50spinscode3
  • 50spinscode2
  • 50spinscode
  • 25kneedles
  • moremangekyos
  • newmangekyos
  • newspins4races
  • 3kupupupupup
  • needmorecodes
  • sharinganupdate

How to redeem Project XXL codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Project XXL? Here's what you need to do:

  1. Launch Project XXL in Roblox.
  2. Once you drop in-game click the 'Settings' button on the left.
    3. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to access the settings menu in Roblox game Project XXL.
    Image credit: VG247/ Witch Hunter Barracks
  3. This will open up a 'Settings' menu with a textbox in the bottom right-corner that says 'Enter Code'.
    4. Arrow pointing at the menu used to redeem codes in Roblox game Project XXL.
    Image credit: VG247/ Witch Hunter Barracks
  4. Simply type a code into the textbox. You don't need to press 'Enter' afterwards, if the code is valid it will register automatically.

If the code you entered is active it will disappear from the textbox, and above the 'Settings' menu a notification will appear letting you know what in-game goodies you have claimed for free. But if nothing happens then that means the code is no longer working. Codes for Roblox games are usually time sensitive, so make sure you act quick if you see a code you like the look of for Project XXL.

