Anime Guardians codes for July 2024

Anime Guardians is a Roblox tower defense game that features characters inspired by popular anime series like Hunter x Hunter, Re: Zero, and Jujutsu Kaisen. In this game, you’ll summon for rare (and tiny) units, upgrade their abilities in the Lab, and then place them to defend your base in progressively harder levels.

If you’re on the hunt for more units and the occasional upgrade, you can use Anime Guardians codes to stock up on free Gems and Reroll Tokens. You can normally find these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every working and expired Anime Guardians code right here so you can get back to defending your base… and summoning!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Anime Guardians codes

THANKYOU1KACTIVED : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems UPDATE2 : 15 Reroll Tokens

: 15 Reroll Tokens SRYFORDELAYS : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems CASTLE : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems Community: 250 Gems

All expired Anime Guardians codes

GameRelease

DarkChickenCH_Sub

KuduroDPN_Sub

UPDATE1

CHALLENGE

SRYFORBUGS

How do I redeem codes in Anime Guardians?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Guardians? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Guardians in Roblox. Make sure you’ve hit level 5 — you won’t be able to redeem codes until you have! Click the 'Codes' button on the right side of your screen. Type your code into the field that pops up and hit 'REDEEM'. Image credit: VG247/Zero Developer Studio

On the hunt for more codes for other anime-inspired Roblox games? Head to our codes guides for Anime Spirits, One Fruit Simulator, Grimoires Era, Anime Heroes Simulator, and Attack on Titan Revolution.