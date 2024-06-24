Highway Hooligans codes for June 2024

Highway Hooligans is a Roblox racing game where you’ll race along an infinite highway with police to evade, secret routes to discover, and powerups to grab. Along the way, you’ll earn cash and exchange it for some pretty snazzy cars.

If you’re hoping to grab some new cars, you’ll need either Cash or Hooligan Tokens, which you’ll earn as you race. Scrounging around for some extra currency? You can use Highway Hooligans codes to grab some instant Cash and Hooligan Tokens. The game’s developers usually share these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve rounded up every current and expired Highway Hooligans code right here to save you some precious racing time.

All working Highway Hooligans codes

CODES : 50,000 Cash, 150 Hooligan Tokens

: 50,000 Cash, 150 Hooligan Tokens LIKES10K : 250,000 Cash, 1,500 Hooligan Tokens

: 250,000 Cash, 1,500 Hooligan Tokens LIKEzzz15 : 250,000 Cash, 1,500 Hooligan Tokens

: 250,000 Cash, 1,500 Hooligan Tokens sushiwashere: 10,000 Cash, 500 Hooligan Tokens

All expired Highway Hooligans codes

Highway Hooligans doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Highway Hooligans?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Highway Hooligans? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Highway Hooligans in Roblox. Click the codes button on the right side of your screen. Enter your code in the field and hit redeem.

