Elemental Duels codes for July 2024

Elemental Duels is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll fight other players while harnessing some pretty flashy elemental powers. As you win games, you’ll spin for new elements and unlock new fighting styles, both of which can help you get more wins and work your way up the game’s leaderboards.

If you’re on the hunt for some spare spins, you’re in luck — you can redeem Elemental Duels codes for a decent handful free spins. Development team goat gaming 123! usually posts these codes in the game’s Discord server (or occasionally straight onto the game’s Roblox page), but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all current and expired Elemental Duels codes right here so you can get right back to fighting.

All working Elemental Duels codes

ARENA-DUELS! : 10 Spins

: 10 Spins UPDATE!!! : 5 Spins

: 5 Spins ffaIsBackYay : 15 Spins

: 15 Spins NerfedWind! : 15 Spins

: 15 Spins THANKS! : 10 Spins

: 10 Spins thanksFor1000: 15 Spins

All expired Elemental Duels codes

Elemental Duels is a relatively new game, so it doesn’t have any expired codes yet. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Elemental Duels?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Elemental Duels? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Elemental Duels in Roblox. Click the 'Codes' button near the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/goat gaming 123! Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit 'SUBMIT'. Image credit: VG247/goat gaming 123!

