Rampant Blade Battlegrounds codes for June 2023

Get ready for battle.

Artwork for Roblox game Rampant Blade Battlegrounds showing a character performing a special move.
Roblox, Alpha Engine
14th June, 2023: We checked for new Rampant Blade Battlegrounds codes.

Rampant Blade Battlegrounds is a new Roblox game that could appeal to MOBA fans. The experience drops players into a huge map where you could find a Roblox player to do battle with lurking around any corner.

It's a fast-paced experience, but at the start you could find yourself getting beaten down over and over again by more powerful players. If you're struggling to make any headway make sure you redeem some Rampant Blade Battlegrounds codes to help you get started. While there aren't many available at the moment, codes are useful as they offer free Gems which can be used to purchase new weapons and power up your character.

Working Rampant Blade Battlegrounds codes

There's only one working code available for Rampant Blade Battlegrounds right now:

  • RAMPANTFRONTPAGE - 150 Gems

Expired Rampant Blade Battlegrounds codes

  • PLAYRAMPANT1V1
  • HUGEUPDATE1
  • JUSTRELEASED

How to redeem Rampant Blade Battlegrounds codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Rampant Blade Battlegrounds? Here's how:

  1. Launch Rampant Blade Battlegrounds in Roblox.
  2. Complete the tutorial.
  3. On the main menu screen click the Codes button on the right.
    Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to access the codes menu in Rampant Blade Battlegrounds.
  4. This will bring up a Codes menu. Type a code into the textbox and press the Redeem button.
    Arrow pointing at the menu players use to redeem codes in Rampant Blade Battlegrounds.

If the code you entered is active then you'll get a notification letting you know what goodies you've claimed for free. If you get an error message instead then that means the code is no longer working. Like with other Roblox games, codes for Rampant Blade Battlegrounds are only available for a limited-time so don't delay if you want to avoid disappointment.

