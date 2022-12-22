20th December, 2022: We added new Edward the Man-Eating Train codes.

Climb aboard if you dare, Edward the Man-Eating Train has you in their sights. In this Roblox game inspired by the smash-hit Indie Horror game Choo Choo Charles, you need to do everything in your power to survive a perilous journey. As you ride, you can raid loot boxes in the carriages to get Tickets, which then can be used to buy better weapons to attack Edward, and more medical supplies to increase your chances of making it to the end of the line.

In the panic of battling a violent mode of public transport, you may forget to pick up these tickets, and that's where Edward the Man-Eating Train codes come in. The game's developers, Fridge Pig Studios, sporadically release codes that can reward you with a bunch of free Tickets. So, as you would do with other Roblox games, make sure to check back here regularly to see what's new.

Working Edward the Man-Eating Train codes

JOINTHECOMMUNITY - 50 Tickets

- 50 Tickets PLEASEDONOTPUTTHISCODEINACLICKBAITVIDEOORARTICLE - 50 Tickets

- 50 Tickets ISTILLREADTHECHANGELOG - 75 Tickets

- 75 Tickets THATSALOTOFVISITS - 75 Tickets

- 75 Tickets WILDFIRE - 75 Tickets

Expired Edward the Man-Eating Train codes

IREADTHECHANGELOG - Free Rewards

How to redeem Edward the Man-Eating Train codes

To redeem Edward the Man-Eating Train codes, you need to do the following:

Open up Edward the Man-Eating Train and wait for the game to load. While you are waiting at the station, click the "Codes" icon on the right side of your screen (this is marked by the little Gift icon). Enter the code into the text box that appears in the middle of the screen and click submit.

If you successfully redeem a code, you'll be notified by a small pop-up that tells you exactly what reward you've gained. If you put in a code and it's not accepted, it's very likely that it has expired.

