Pixel Piece codes for June 2023

20th June, 2023: We added new Pixel Piece codes.

Pixel Piece is a new Roblox game inspired by the iconic anime series One Piece. It originally launched towards the start of 2023 and quickly became an overnight smash hit before being taken down for retooling. But Pixel Piece is back now and better than ever after the game received its long-awaited relaunch.

The game boasts a charming 3D pixelated art style and offers plenty of things to do. Players can take on quests to earn more Beli gold, level up their character, fight bosses and hunt for Devil Fruits to get new powers. If you're thinking of jumping in we've got the latest Pixel Piece codes so you can get tonnes of free loot to kickstart your adventures.

Working Pixel Piece codes

JandelsRelease - Devil Fruit Notifier for two hours, 10 Race Spins (NEW!)

- Devil Fruit Notifier for two hours, 10 Race Spins (NEW!) RELEASE! - 10k Beli Gold, double XP for 30 minutes (NEW!)

- 10k Beli Gold, double XP for 30 minutes (NEW!) SORRY! - 10k Beli Gold, double XP for 30 minutes (NEW!)

- 10k Beli Gold, double XP for 30 minutes (NEW!) 15kPlayers! - 20k Beli Gold, 25 Race Spins (NEW!)

- 20k Beli Gold, 25 Race Spins (NEW!) OOPS! - One hour of double XP, 10 Race Spins (NEW!)

Expired Pixel Piece codes

UPDATE1

UseCodeDessi

60kLikes!

UPDATE1FIX1

DFSIR!

RESET0.5

RESET0.5AGAIN

WoopWop!

HitNoti

GiveMeADrop

CrazyBeli

RaceRolla

dropstuff

COOLBELI!

RESETPOINTS

sorryforthisNew!

dfnotifier2hr!

NOTIFYME!

NOTIFYME2!

RESETPOINTSONCE

HeellsCool

sorryforthis!

resetstats!

shutdown!

Sorry2!

How to redeem Pixel Piece codes

Here's how to redeem codes in Pixel Piece:

Launch Pixel Piece in Roblox. When you're in game press the M key to bring up the menu. On the next screen click the cog button at the bottom. This brings up the Settings screen and a textbox which says 'CODE HERE'. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem' button.

If you entered in a valid code a notification will appear on screen letting you know what goodies you've claimed for free. If you get an error message instead then that means the code is no longer working. Codes for Pixel Piece are time sensitive so don't delay if you see a code you're interested in.

